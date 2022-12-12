Motor insurance the service people most likely to shop around for to cope with inflation pressure

People are more inclined to seek out better value for their car insurance. Photo: Getty Images

MOTOR insurance tops the list of purchases that consumers are shopping around for in a bid to cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

Some 67pc of consumers say they are now seeking out better value motor cover, according to a survey commissioned by Aviva Insurance Ireland.

It comes as Central Statistics Office figures show that motor insurance costs have fallen by 10pc in the year to November.

However, the cost of home insurance has gone up by 12pc in the past year.

The Aviva survey of 1,000 adults throughout the country, conducted by iReach Insights on behalf of Aviva sought to understand what the most common items are that consumers shop around for at renewal or when contracts end.

Spiralling costs for electricity and gas meant that the next most popular services to be shopped around for are energy.

And broadband bills tend to get people thinking about getting better value when their contract is up for renewal.

Just over half of those surveyed said they shopped around for their home insurance policy.

A little more than one third shop around for the best TV package, while a third undertook a similar exercise when renewing their healthcare policy.

Only 11pc of respondents claim to not shopping around for any of these items.

The Aviva survey found that more men than women shop around for motor and home insurance, broadband, and healthcare providers.

More women take responsibility for shopping around for their electricity or gas supplier.

Those under the age of 24 those over 55 are more likely to shop around when renewing their motor insurance policies.

Those between the ages of 18 and 24 are more likely to shop around for the best value healthcare policy.

Aviva’s Billy Shannon said: “It is evident from our research findings that consumers are actively shopping around for better value when renewing various policies and other service providers.

“Driven no doubt by the ongoing cost of living increases and supported by the increasing convenience of switching, all making it easy for consumers to understand if there is better value out there in the market and with a number of them facilitating the switching process.”

The survey further probed respondents as to the amount it would take for them to switch their home insurance policy to another provider.

A third said they would switch for any amount.

A similar proportion of those surveyed said they would switch for varying amounts of between €50 to more than €200.

However, 13pc said that it would depend on how complicated the switching process was, while 14pc said it would depend on the insurer that they would be switching to, the survey shows.

Mr Shannon said: “Interestingly, men are slightly more likely to switch home insurance provider than women for any amount of saving and more women than men say that it is not just about the money but how complicated the switching process proves to be for them.”

He said women are also more likely to consider what insurer they would be switching to”, concluded Billy Shannon.