Most who got Covid wage subsidy last year now have a tax bill

Revenue is owed money from those on the Covid wage support last year. Stock Image

MOST people who were put on the Covid wage subsidy, with a top-up from their employer, owe tax money to Revenue.

The average bill is €1,000 for those who got the temporary support, according to a survey by Taxback.com.

However, most of those affected will be able to reduce the tax bill by offsetting it against reliefs and expenses.

An analysis of files of 500 people whose employers availed the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) and then topped up those payments found that most ended 2020 with a tax liability.

Taxback.com said the tax bill is €1,000.

Some 86pc of those on the TWSS have an outstanding tax liability.

The TWSS operated from March to August last year.

People who benefited from the TWSS did not have income tax or Universal Social Charge (USC) deducted at source for the subsidy amount and are now facing tax bills.

The scheme that replaced the TWSS, the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme, is taxed at source.

And 75pc of those who were on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment also owe some tax, Taxback.com said.

However, Revenue has pointed out that anyone who owes tax from the PUP they received in 2020 will be able to pay it over a four-year period.

Most of those who face paying over to the tax authority owe more than €500.

And three in 10 owe more than €1,000.

“These reviews reveal the extent to which the Covid support payments will impact the tax position of workers,” said Marian Ryan, consumer tax manager at Taxback.com.

“The reality of it is that most will have a tax liability.”

The average salary of those surveyed was around €46,000, indicating that been middle-earners who were hardest hit by these taxes.

However, she said most of those affected who had worked with Taxback.com were able to reduce or eliminate that bill with money they were owed for unclaimed expenses and reliefs.

“These employees and thousands of others in the same position around the country can gain from unclaimed medical expenses, prescriptions, e-worker relief or specific flat-rate expenses such as shop assistant allowance,” Ms Ryan said.

She said those how have never submitted a tax return are now using tax refunds and reliefs to offset tax bills.

In some cases employers have paid the outstanding tax bills on behalf of their staff, something which Revenue allows.