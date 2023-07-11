Most Ulster Bank and KBC Bank accounts are now closed

KBC Bank is one of two banks leaving the Irish market. Photograph: Aidan Crawley

The vast majority of accounts at departing banks Ulster and KBC have now been closed.

This has prompted the Central Bank to cease publishing figures on the number of accounts still open at the two banks, and opened at other account providers.

Regulators said 96pc of accounts at the two banks have now been shut.

The Central Bank said in a statement: “The data shows that the vast majority of customer accounts have now moved or closed and the level of accounts being opened on a monthly basis across the system are now back in line with the normal level of activity.”

The two banks announced in 2021 that they intended to leave this market.

The Central Bank has been tracking the number of account closures and new account openings in the three remaining retail banks since the closure announcements.

These are AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB.

Latest account migration figures from the Central Bank show that 17,576 current accounts in Ulster Bank and KBC Bank deemed by the banks as being the customers’ “primary” account were still open.

But the Central Bank said these figures may not be up to date.

It said the definition of a primary account was backward looking, and based on the customer’s past activity.

This means “the true figure is likely to be even lower,” the regulator said.

A slow start to account closing in the two banks, and claims of difficulties dealing with banks to close and open new accounts, created huge concerns over the last two years that the closure process was likely to go badly.

The Central Bank said that accounts will continue to be designated as primary until the necessary amount of time has passed since their previous transactions.

The figures show that a total of 33,695 current and deposit accounts were closed in the two exiting banks in the five weeks to the end of June.

This is much lower than the monthly closures recorded in the first four months of this year.

Regulators said this reflects the reduced number of accounts that remain to be closed, along with the fact that this smaller cohort may include more “challenging” cases to settle.

In the 18 months since January 2022, the total number of current and deposit accounts closed at the two banks stands at 1.16m.

A total of 57,138 accounts were opened in the five weeks to the end of June in the main remaining banks, largely unchanged compared to average weekly openings recorded in both April and May.

The Central Bank said that recent account opening figures seem now appear to be in line with “business-as-usual” openings seen in the market between 2019 and 2021.

A total of 1.3m current and deposit accounts were opened across AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB since the start 2022.

The Central Bank said the latest account migration figures will be the last issued by it.

But it added it will continue to engage with the retail banks here with regard to those accounts that remain open after the end of June.

“The Central Bank will also continue to engage with the exiting retail banks on their planning and scenario analysis for potential tail risks that could materialise, including ensuring that banks retain sufficient resources and operational capacity to ensure an orderly wind down, including relevant expertise at the correct levels of seniority,” it said.