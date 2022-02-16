Most people now worried about rising prices

Huge numbers of people are worried about rising prices.

And the sustained rise in prices has left one in four concerned about making upcoming payments, according to the latest Deloitte State of the Consumer Tracker.

It shows overall consumer spending is up for the fourth month in a row, by €31 to an average spend of €2,608 per month as inflation means people have to shell out more money for goods and services.

The last time the survey was conducted was just before Christmas when pandemic restrictions were still in place.

The tracker survey found that four in five people are reporting concerns about the rising costs of everyday items in Ireland, a 6 percentage points increase on last month.

The number of those surveyed who think groceries are now more expensive jumped 7 percentage points to 67pc.

Almost half of people now believe that restaurant prices are now higher than they were, the survey found. This comes as restrictions were finally removed in full last month.

Only 8pc of consumers are not concerned about inflation, Deloitte found.

The tracker is a monthly survey which tracks Irish consumers’ attitudes towards personal wellbeing, financial concerns, travel and hospitality, transport and retail.

Irish results are based on a survey of 1,000 Irish consumers, with the most recent data gathered between January 27 and February 1 last.

Partner and head of Consumer at Deloitte Ireland Daniel Murray said: “Given rapidly rising inflation in a host of sectors, and significantly increased fuel, electricity and heating bills, many people are feeling the pinch.”

He said the Government was acting to mitigate some of the impact in the shorter term.

But he warned that energy prices are not likely to drop in the foreseeable future, particularly with the unstable geo-political situation between Russia and Ukraine.

And materials costs are increasing in many industries.

Consumers are being battered by a succession of price hikes.

Energy bills are likely to rise by around €800 over the year this year.

And the surge in petrol and diesel prices means the average cost of running a family car for a year has shot up by €600.

Petrol prices at the pumps are now close to the psychologically important €2 a litre mark.

Food prices are starting to rise and are expected to keep increasing for the rest of the year.

Health insurance, creche fees and rents are also seeing sharp price rises.

The Deloitte survey shows that housing remains the largest proportion of spend at an average of 22pc, up since the last time the survey was conducted.

There has been a rise in the numbers reporting concerns around rising prices of everyday items.

Meanwhile, online and mobile banking continued to surge ahead in 2021 with volumes increasing by almost 85pc over the last five years.

The latest Payments Monitor from Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) shows total card spending reached new heights in 2021 as consumers and businesses reduced their use of cash and increased their online spend and contactless payments in stores.

Online and mobile banking volumes grew by 10.4pc last year, increasing by almost 85pc in the last five years.

The value of contactless payments has risen by 48pc to €13.6bn with contactless accounting for more than half of all card payments in 2021.

More than a third of in-store spending is now accounted for by contactless payments including mobile wallets, the banks said.