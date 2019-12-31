Most firms to resist any pressure to raise prices

This is despite a rise in the cost of producing goods and services, according to the latest Bank of Ireland Economic Pulse report.

The December survey found that the bulk of firms did not expect to change their selling prices in the next three months, despite the fact that almost two in five reported a rise in non-labour input costs over the past quarter.

And consumers in all regions of the country expect house prices to keep rising, despite evidence the market has stabilised in the past few months.

The housing aspect of the Pulse report shows that two out of five people are worried about rising house prices, as more consumers find buying a home unaffordable.

Meanwhile, nearly half of those surveyed are worried about rental costs.

Households in Dublin, the rest of Leinster, Munster and Connacht/Ulster all upped their expectations for future house price gains.

The data also shows that around one in seven think prices will increase by more than 5pc in the coming year, with the figure for the capital a touch higher, at one in five.

The overall Bank of Ireland Economic Pulse came in at 83.0 in December.

The index, which combines the results of the Consumer and Business Pulses, was up 2.3 on November's reading but 5.4 lower than a year ago. After a bounce last month, consumer sentiment moved sideways, while business confidence ticked up a little.

Three in four households said they were likely to put money aside over the coming year and there was greater confidence across all regions for future house price gains.

Commenting on the December Economic Pulse research, group chief economist for the bank Dr Loretta O'Sullivan said: "While sentiment rose in December, the Economic Pulse ended the year below where it started it."

She said 2019 had been a year of intense Brexit drama, and political events across the Irish Sea were to the fore again this month, with the UK in the midst of a general election campaign as the December survey was being carried out.

Ms O'Sullivan added: "Business sentiment rose for the third month in a row, while consumer sentiment moved sideways, as households remain cautious."

She added that even though the domestic economy had performed well, uncertainty had tempered the mood among households and firms, with the Economic Pulse ending 2019 below the beginning of the year.

On the business confidence front, it was a mixed bag across the sectors this month.

The business aspect of the index rose in December, with services and construction gaining ground, but industry and retail giving up some ground.

Irish Independent