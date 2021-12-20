Most consumers worried about price rises

THREE out of four consumers in this country are worried about price rises.

This is higher than the global average, according to an ongoing survey carried out by Deloitte Ireland.

Separate research from AIB has found there is set to be a rush of men buying presents on Christmas eve, prompting many to shop local.

The Deloitte ‘Consumer Tracker’ found that safety concerns among consumers in Ireland have increased significantly due to Covid, while financial concerns remain persistent.

The tracker found that 78pc of respondents say they are concerned about prices for everyday purchases going up.

This is an increase of 4 percentage points on the previous findings, and 9pc higher than the global average.

Groceries have seen the highest-perceived price increase among consumers in Ireland.

A majority feel that the cost of groceries has gone up over the last month.

Consumers also say that the cost of clothing and footwear has risen.

Inflation was at a 20-year high in this country in October, with prices rising at a rate of 5.3pc, according to official figures.

Partner and head of consumer at Deloitte Ireland Daniel Murray said: “It is clear that inflation is a real and growing concern for consumers in Ireland and this.”

Consumers’ concerns around the safety of in-person activities have increased significantly compared with the previous wave of research conducted a month ago.

Deloitte said financial concerns continue to persist among consumers in Ireland.

A quarter say they are concerned about making upcoming payments. And half of those surveyed say they are delaying large purchases.

Some four out of 10 say they feel optimistic that their financial situation will improve within the next three years.

Consumers in Ireland indicate an increasingly strong intent to shop online, with four out of 10 intending to shop online for clothing and footwear over the next four weeks.

Meanwhile, separate research from AIB found that men leave their Christmas shopping to the last minute.

AIB said its research shows that men outspend women by 8pc on Christmas Eve, the only day in December where men spend more.

Overall, the busiest day for Christmas shopping is expected to be December 23, with many consumers shopping local due to how close it is to Christmas.

Consumers are expected to spend over €7m an hour on Thursday as they rush to buy last minute gifts for Christmas Day.

Traditionally, December 8t was when country people came to Dublin to do their shopping, however the data reveals they now do their shopping in the capital on the Friday before Christmas.

Those coming to Dublin for the day are expected to spend almost half a million euro an hour throughout the day in shops and restaurants.

Head of SME banking at AIB John Brennan appealed to consumers to shop local to support Irish businesses and jobs.

The data was compiled from over one million card transactions carried out by Irish consumers online during December 2020 and has been anonymised and aggregated.