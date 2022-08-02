‘Mortgage-to-rent plan turned my life around. Now I can look to the future’

Without the mortgage-to-rent scheme, the challenge of putting her life back together after a series of life-changing setbacks would, for Fiona Macken, likely have been a lot more difficult.

In 2008, the Roscommon-based woman was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. She also suffered a marriage break-up, went through a bout of alcoholism, and found herself out of work.

During that time, she got into deep arrears on her mortgage and feared she would be evicted from her four-bed home in the county.

Fortunately, Ms Macken and her five-year-old son Robbie now won’t have to leave their home, as the mortgage-to-rent scheme means they get to stay in it as tenants.

Originally from Co Dublin, Ms Macken had been working in advertising sales in the city when she decided she wanted her own home.

She was married at the time, with a good job, and in 2006, she took the plunge and bought while still in her 20s.

But sky-high property prices in the capital meant she decided to buy in rural Co Roscommon, just on the border of Carrick-on-Shannon in Co Leitrim.

She took out the mortgage with Ulster Bank on her own and all was going fine for a while, with her Dublin employer allowing her to work from her rural location.

But then in 2008, she suffered a huge shock.

“I was 28 and I started to feel unwell. I was terrified because I did not know what it was.”

She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The illness meant a business she was attempting to start up didn’t work out.

Ulster Bank struck a deal with her in 2013 to lower her repayments, but was unable to keep to the agreement. It was around this time that her marriage ended.

Life, however, eventually took a turn for the better when she met a new partner and she gave birth to Robbie.

“Robbie is such a joy to have in my life,” she said.

But a subsequent amicable split with Robbie’s dad and a bout of post-natal depression gave her a massive knock-back and she found she couldn’t cope on her own when her son was being minded by her father or the boy’s granny.

“I live about five miles from a town, I’d no car and no public transport and any family were three hours away.

“I turned to alcohol.

“Alcohol numbed everything, the past, the present. The fact that my home, which was my safe place, would be gone soon too (was also a huge challenge).”

By spring 2019, she had hit rock bottom, and that summer she signed herself into rehab. When she came out of that, she got help from Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS) to help sort out what was going to happen to her home, despite despairing that she would be able to stay there..

Ms Macken has high praise for MABS, but said Ulster Bank has also been very helpful.

One day she got an unexpected call from the bank to tell her that mortgage-to-rent operator Home For Life was willing to buy her home.

“I was in total shock, but it was also joy and relief,” she said.

Home For Life has in turn leased the home to Roscommon County Council, which is now her landlord.

Her MS means she has numbness in her legs, but she is otherwise stable and now works part-time in Carrick-on-Shannon. She has passed her driving test and runs a small car.

The house is now being renovated as it had fallen into disrepair down the years.

“Home For Life’s mortgage-to-rent deal had a huge part to play in turning my life around.”

She said she is now looking forward to Robbie starting school in September, instead of worrying about being turfed out of her home.