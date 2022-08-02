| 18.5°C Dublin

‘Mortgage-to-rent plan turned my life around. Now I can look to the future’

Fiona Macken and son Robbie (5). Ms Macken suffered a series of life-changing setbacks and got into mortgage arrears on her home

Fiona Macken and son Robbie (5). Ms Macken suffered a series of life-changing setbacks and got into mortgage arrears on her home

Fiona Macken and son Robbie (5). Ms Macken suffered a series of life-changing setbacks and got into mortgage arrears on her home

Fiona Macken and son Robbie (5). Ms Macken suffered a series of life-changing setbacks and got into mortgage arrears on her home

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

Without the mortgage-to-rent scheme, the challenge of putting her life back together after a series of life-changing setbacks would, for Fiona Macken, likely have been a lot more difficult.

In 2008, the Roscommon-based woman was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. She also suffered a marriage break-up, went through a bout of alcoholism, and found herself out of work.

