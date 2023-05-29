Mortgage rates set for another summer of rises, experts warn

There have been seven ECB rate increases since last summer. Stock image

The European Central Bank is likely to increase its key lending rates two more times before the end of the summer, according to experts.

It could be another two years before ECB rates start to fall, they have warned. More rate hikes will affect prospective buyers, switchers and 50,000 homeowners due to come to the end of fixed rates over the next few years.

Borrowers were warned that fixed rates were set to go to 5.5pc in the coming months.

Every one percentage point rise in mortgage rates adds around €166 a month to repayments, which works out at close to €2,000 a year.

There have been seven ECB rate increases since last summer, with another two now expected by September. Experts said the ECB’s lending rate was set to go to 4pc after its governing council meets in June. And the refinancing rate could be 4.25pc by the end of the summer.

Michael Dowling, of Dowling Financial in Dublin, said he expected further rises of between 0.25 percentage points and 0.5 percentage points before September.

“I believe we will have reached the plateau of rate rises during this cycle by September.

"In my opinion, it will be 2025 before rates will start coming down, but at a much slower pace than the rapid rate rises we have seen since July last year.”

A 0.5 percentage rate point increase will typically increase mortgage repayments by €25 a month for every €100,000 borrowed if you are on a tracker mortgage.

Daragh Cassidy, of Bonkers.ie, said the ECB was likely to hike its main lending rate – off which trackers and mortgage rates are priced – to 4pc when it next meets in three weeks’ time.

It will probably hit 4.25pc by the end of the summer.

“This means the average tracker customers will soon be paying a rate of around 5.5pc while the best fixed rate available to prospective first-time buyers will be similar.”

Bonkers.ie urged people on trackers, variable rates, or those who are soon to come to the end of their current fixed-rate agreement to assess their options.

Martina Hennessy, chief executive of broker Doddl.ie, said the outlook for market rates was for continued increases in 2023 because funding costs are expected to rise to 4pc.

She said indications from the money markets were that rates would not drop until 2025.

“It is clear we are out of a period of low rates and into a new norm where rates continue to rise, and where it is unlikely that we will see a reduction in rates in the short term.”

Independent economist Austin Hughes said: “While I think the ECB shouldn’t hike any further, unfortunately, it has signalled it will do more.

“From ECB messaging it looks like we will have two more hikes and possibly even three by the end of the summer.”

Mr Hughes accused the ECB of steering policy through the rear-view mirror because it had been panicked by current inflation readings, which by definition are historic and it can’t control.

Last week, Avant Money cut its One Mortgages rates, that now start from 3.95pc. But it also increased some of its shorter-term fixed rates.

And non-bank lender Finance Ireland reacted to this month’s ECB rate rise.

Its variable rates for residential borrowers are now between 6pc and 6.4pc, depending on the loan-to-value ratio.

In March Finance Ireland increased its variable rate by 1pc.

AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB have increased their fixed rates a number of times.

Despite the increases, mortgage rates in this country are still among the lowest in the Eurozone.