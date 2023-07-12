Mortgage rates keep rising as typical home loan heads for 5pc by end of the year

Permanent TSB is among the lenders increasing its mortgage rates. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Mortgage rates in this country have continued to rise and are now above the average for the Eurozone, new figures from the Central Bank show.

And the average rate is to rise even higher in the coming months with more European Central Bank rates hikes on the cards.

Typical rates for new borrowers could be above 5pc by the end of the year, an expert said.

The average new mortgage rate in May was 3.84pc in May in this country, up from 3.64pc in April. This is higher than the Eurozone average of 3.7pc.

But despite this, Irish mortgage rates are the sixth lowest in the currency zone.

Rates rose in all Eurozone countries apart from Malta, which has the lowest rate in the bloc.

Last month the European Central Bank hit markets with an eighth rise in its key rates in just over a year, the fastest rising in interest rates in its history.

Ireland’s Central Bank revised the figures it put out for February for lending rates here. The revision means that mortgage rates here have now been on a steady upward path since last November.

Despite the month-on-month jump, Ireland still has among the lowest mortgage rates in the Eurozone with rates here the sixth lowest.

The Eurozone average rose to 3.70pc, almost three times the rate it was two years ago.

ECB governors meet in two weeks’ time when they are expected to push through a ninth rate rise.

Daragh Cassidy of price comparison and brokerage Bonkers.ie said the ECB is likely to hike its main lending rate, off which trackers and variable rates are priced, to 4.25pc when it meets at the end of the month.

He said there is a 50/50 chance the key ECB refinancing rate could hit 4.50pc in September.

“This means the average tracker customer could soon be paying a rate of around 5.60pc or 5.70pc while the best rate available to prospective first-time buyers will likely be over 5pc by the end of the year.”

Mr Cassidy said lenders here had announced big increases in mortgage rates in the past few months.

“However, our mortgage rates are still among the lowest in the Eurozone. For now, at least,” he said.

This is because the main banks have been so slow at passing on the full brunt of the ECB rate increases to their mortgage customers.

Since last July, the ECB has hiked rates by 4 percentage points, with another 0.25 percentage point hike likely to come when the ECB meets again near the end of the month.

Mr Cassidy said that the main banks have only hiked their fixed rates by around 1.5 to 2 percentage points on average. And variable rates have only gone up by around 1 percentage point at AIB and Permanent TSB, and they have not moved at all at Bank of Ireland.

He said this “generosity” has largely come at the expense of savers.

Savings rates in Ireland are still poor.

The best rate from the Irish banks is just 2pc from AIB.

And Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB only pay a maximum of 1.5pc.

Deposit rates over 3.60pc are now available from some banks in Europe.

“In essence, savers are subsidising mortgage holders. Whether that’s right will differ vastly depending on whether you talk to a mortgage holder or someone with big savings of course.”

Bonkers.ie urged people on trackers, variable rates, or who are soon to come to the end of their current fixed-rate period, to chat to a mortgage broker to assess their options before rates go even higher.