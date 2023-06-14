Mortgage rates here among lowest in Eurozone despite successive hikes

ECB set to hike interest rates again on Thursday

Mortgage rates in this country have risen, but are low in comparison with the rest of the Eurozone.

MORTGAGE costs in this country are among the lowest in Europe despite a flurry of interest rate increases from the European Central Bank.

An eighth rate rise since last summer is set to be announced by the ECB tomorrow.

And another is expected in July or September, a move that would take to nine the number of ECB interest rate increases this year, in what is the most aggressive ramping up of rates in the 25-year history of the Frankfurt-based central bank.

Irish mortgage rates moved higher again in April, rising to their highest level since at least mid-2017, according to the Central Bank of Ireland.

At 3.63pc in April, the average interest rate on a new mortgage was up from 3.54pc in March.

Despite the jump in the month, Ireland still has among the lowest mortgage rates in the Eurozone.

Ireland has the sixth lowest mortgage rates of the 20 countries in the Eurozone.

The Eurozone average rose to 3.57pc, almost three times the rate it was two years ago.

Daragh Cassidy at mortgage broker Bonkers.ie said the increases in lending rates that we have seen in Ireland over the past few months are now being shown in the Central Bank figures.

“However, our mortgage rates are still among the lowest in the Eurozone. For now at least.

“This is because the main banks have been so slow at passing on the ECB rate increases to their mortgage customers,” he said.

Mortgages for tracker customers, those coming off an existing fix, and new buyers are set to become more expensive with an announcement due tomorrow that European interest rates are to increase for the eighth time, with another rise expected in July or September.

But the European Central Bank may then pause on rate rises, experts said.

Two more rises will take to nine the number of ECB interest rate increases.

Tomorrow’s increase announcement will see the ECB’s key refinancing rate go to 4pc. And it could be 4.25pc by September.

That could see new fixed rates go over 5pc, and a typical tracker rate at 5.25pc.

Each 0.25 percentage point rise in mortgage rates adds around €156 to the annual repayments on each €100,000 borrowed over 25 years.

Higher ECB rates will impact those on trackers, homeowners coming to the end of fixed-rate deals, new buyers and some people on variable rates.

Latest calculations show there are around 171,000 Irish tracker mortgage customers, who are directly affected every time there is an ECB rates rise.

Around 50,000 homeowners are set to come out of fixed rates in the next three years, with financial advisers telling them to break out of these arrangements early and re-fix before rates go even higher.

Justin Doyle of specialist bank in Dublin Investec said his bank’s view was in line with the market consensus. This sees the ECB hiking rates by 0.25 percentage points this week, the same percentage rise the same again in September.

“Then they will pause with the ECB deposit rate at 3.75pc and refinance rate at 4.25pc,” he said.

Independent economist Austin Hughes expects a rate rise this week, and again in July.

After that he expects the ECB to stop raising rates, but he stressed that more rises cannot be discounted.

“I think it will soon stop sleepwalking towards a possible disaster and the June or July hikes will be the last.

“Unfortunately, history shows the ECB to have a very bad record when it comes to tightening too much and having to quickly reverse its policy overkill.”

Mr Hughes said global energy and food prices are trending downwards, supply chain disruptions are easing and Euro area industrial prices have fallen in five of the past six months.

Euro area consumer price inflation has peaked and ‘core’ inflation should also soften further. These factors may mean we are near the end of the ECB rate rising.

Meanwhile, some 9,500 mortgage prisoners, whose loans are serviced by Pepper Finance, are due to get letters this week telling them rates are rising by up to 1 percentage point.

It means that many of these mortgage holders will soon be paying rates of 6.3pc, prompting fears that they will end up in arrears.

This is almost double the rates available from mainstream banks.

Pepper said that some customers on the highest rates for mortgages it manages are not affected by this increase.