Mortgage rates could rise again if Ulster Bank quits

MORTGAGE rates in this country are still double Eurozone levels and could rise again if Ulster Bank quits.

Rates on new mortgages here were 2.76pc in December.

Although this was down 12 basis points when compared with December in 2019 it was still more than double the average rate in the Eurozone, the latest data from the Central Bank shows.

The average for the euro area was 1.29pc in December.

Ireland had the second highest mortgage interest rates across the euro area.

Greece continues to have the most expensive home-loans in the currency bloc.

The difference between Irish rates and the average in the Eurozone means homebuyers here are paying €184 extra a month compared to our European neighbours.

Daragh Cassidy of price comparison site Bonkers.ie said it was hugely frustrating that mortgage rates in Ireland remain so high.

He warned that they could rise if Ulster Bank pulls out of this market.

The bank’s parent, NatWest, is engaged in a review of its presence in this market, with one of the options being considered a gradual shut-down.

Mr Cassidy said: “In the short term at least, all eyes are on Ulster Bank which is expected to announce a decision on its future here by the end of the month.

“If Ulster Bank takes the nuclear option of leaving the Irish market it’ll be a huge blow to competition and could put upward pressure on rates in the medium term.”

He said a closure move by Ulster Bank would reverse the slow downward trend in mortgage rates seen in the last few years.

The average first-time buyer mortgage is now close to €250,000, according to the banks.

This means someone borrowing this amount over 30 years is paying over €184 extra a month compared to our European neighbours or over €66,000 over the entire term of the mortgage.

“It’s a huge sum of money which could be put to far better use by homeowners such as saving for one’s education, pension or paying for childcare.”

The entry of Avant Money into the market with rates as low as 1.95pc is also not having a huge impact on rates for now, Mr Cassidy.

This is probably due to the fact that Avant Money is focusing on a more niche segment of the market for now – switchers in more urban areas with a big amount of equity.

