‘Mortgage prisoners’ hit with interest rates of up to 6.5pc

Some mortgage holders whose loans are handled by Pepper, on behalf of vulture funds that bought them after the financial crash, have been told their interest rates are to rise as high as 6.5pc.

Consumer advocate Brendan Burgess said people whose loans had been sold by the main banks were now “mortgage prisoners” because they could not fix at lower rates.

He said the Central Bank was not doing enough to protect homeowners whose mortgages had been sold by the main banks to vulture funds.

“They are mortgage prisoners. They could have fixed at 3pc if their mortgages had not been sold but now they are paying up to 6.5pc,” he said.

One borrower explained how his variable rate had gone from 4.5pc to 6.5pc, a move that would add €210 to monthly costs.

This will mean the annual cost of repaying his mortgage through Pepper will rise by €2,500.

Mr Burgess blamed the Central Bank for forcing the sales of the loans and claimed the regulator was not doing enough to protect these mortgage holders.

People whose loans have been sold and are serviced by the likes of Pepper are now paying some of the highest variable mortgage rates in the State.

Some of those being hit with huge hikes in their mortgage rates at credit servicing firms are coming off what is called alternative repayment arrangements, put in place because they had been unable to pay the full repayments.

Mr Burgess said that if the Central Bank had not forced banks to sell mortgages, the customers could have fixed their rates with the likes of Permanent TSB, one of the loans’ sellers, at 3pc.

“When they asked Pepper what its fixed rate was, they were told that they did not offer fixed rates.”

He added: “The Minister for Finance kept saying when the loans were sold that the customers’ rights were protected, but they have not been protected from rates twice as high as they would have paid if they stayed with Permanent TSB.”

He said there was also a sub-group who had Managed LTV mortgages. These people paid a lower variable rate the more their home appreciates relative to the mortgage owed.

But Mr Burgess said they had lost this option.

“The Central Bank should be investigating this as it has the makings of another tracker scandal. Many of these customers should be on this rate and Pepper should not have upped the rate.”

The Central Bank said it could not comment on its supervisory engagement with any individual firm.

It said it expected all regulated entities to take a consumer-focused approach in respect of any decision that affected their customers.

And it said it had recently written to finance chief executive officers to remind them to treat consumers sympathetically with rates rising and a cost-of-living crisis raging.

Pepper said that with the rising cost of living and rising interest rates, it was acutely conscious that this would be a challenging time for many people.

“We would encourage Pepper customers who are worried about their financial situation or experiencing financial difficulties to please contact us.

“Our highly experienced team will be available to help and we will have a broad range of solutions available to help people manage their situation.”

It said rate increases at ECB level were being passed on to certain residential, buy-to-let, and SME customers on standard variable rate mortgages, serviced by Pepper and where Pepper held legal title to the mortgage.

But there were fewer customers affected by rises this time than in September.