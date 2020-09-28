Mortgage payment breaks will not be extended

THE mortgage payment break scheme will not be extended.

But senior Government ministers have played down the threat of a “cliff-edge” for mortgage borrowers on payment breaks.

It comes after Government ministers met the heads of the country’s main retail banks as pressure grows on them to further extend their offer of loan repayment breaks for those who borrowed from banks and other lenders.

Read More

The breaks will no longer be offered from the end of this month, with most of those who took out a six-month break back in March now coming to that end of this on Thursday.

This has prompted fears of a “cliff-edge” where households and businesses will not be in a position to resume payments.

There have been calls from Sinn Féin and Labour to extend the payments breaks for another couple of months.

But there is to be no large-scale offer of extending the payment breaks by banks and other lenders.

Instead, some payment breaks may be offered, with other solutions also looked at, according to a Government statement.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath were online for the virtual meeting with the heads of the five main banks.

Afterwards, the Tánaiste said the banks agreed solutions for those unable to resume full payments would be applied on a case-by-case basis.

He said the pandemic meant that people found themselves unable to repay mortgages and business loans through no fault of their own.

“For this reason the banks must continue to offer payment breaks to individuals and business that still need them.

“Following on from today, the banks agreed that this would be done on a case-by-case basis with other options also being made available; reduced payments and interest-only, for example.”

Mr Varadkar said that anyone who is struggling should contact their bank and we expect that arrangements will be made based on each individual’s circumstances.

He said banks must be understanding of people’s needs at this really difficult time and cognisant of the extraordinary year 2020 has been.

And he insisted: “There is no cliff-edge coming on September 30th. This is merely the last day on which people and firms can apply for a Covid-related payment break if they don’t have one already.”

The CEOs of AIB, Bank of Ireland, Ulster Bank, KBC, Permanent TSB and the Banking and Payments Federation logged into the meeting.

Labour’s finance spokesperson Ged Nash said the Minister for Finance needs to step up and ensure the banks support homeowners on mortgage payments whose incomes have been hit by Covid-19.

Online Editors