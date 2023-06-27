Mortgage approval granted to a record 3,100 first-time buyers in May

Market remains strong despite consistent increases in house prices

Mover-purchasers accounted for 1,033, or 21pc, of mortgage approvals last month. Photo: Getty Images

A record number of first-time buyers were approved for a mortgage in May despite property prices hitting new highs.

More than 3,000 first-time buyers were approved for a mortgage last month. That represents 64pc of all the home-loan approvals for the month.

This is the highest number of approvals for first-time buyers since the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) started recording data on mortgage approvals 12 years ago.

It comes after the Central Bank eased lending restrictions for first-time buyers at the start of the year, while new buyers are also availing of the State’s Help-To-Buy and First Home schemes in large numbers.

It is also in spite of several mortgage interest rate-rises.

The surge is seen in the number of first-time buyers getting the go-ahead from their lender for a mortgage, and in the value of these mortgages.

It comes against a backdrop of the price of a three-bedroom semi-detached home in Dublin city hitting €500,000 for the first time.

The average price for a three-bed semi-detached elsewhere has risen to just under €300,000.

Prices for the average three-bed home in the capital rose by 0.3pc in the past three months, and are now 14pc more than their Celtic Tiger peak level of €431,000, according to the latest Irish Independent REA Average House Price Index.

Demand is largely being driven by first-time buyers in an otherwise cautious market and in the absence of substantial new-home construction of these types.

The BPFI said a total of 4,928 mortgages were approved in May.

First-time buyers were approved for 3,170 mortgages. This is 64.3pc of the total volume.

On average, a first-time buyer was approved to borrow €292,000 in the month. This is up by €14,600 on the average approval amount in the same month last year.

Mover-purchasers accounted for 1,033, or 21pc, of the approvals.

Overall approval numbers were up 26.4pc when compared with the previous month, but fell by 8pc compared with the same period last year.

Mortgages approved in May were valued at €1.4bn, with first-time buyers accounting for nearly €1bn of this, and mover-purchasers for €333m.

The value of mortgage approvals rose by 25pc month-on-month and fell by 4pc year-on-year. Re-mortgage/switching activity fell by 72pc in volume terms in the last year.

BPFI chief executive Brian Hayes said: “Our latest mortgage approval figures show that, while total volumes fell by 8pc in May, first-time buyers continued to buck the declining trend, with first-time buyer volumes increasing by 20.1pc year-on-year to 3,170.

“The share of first-time buyer mortgage approvals have now increased to 64.3pc of volumes.”

He said the value of approvals for first-time byers was up 26.4pc to €926m.

This means the annualised value of first-time buyer approvals surpassed €8bn for the first time since the data series began in 2011, at €8.063bn.

He said May was the busiest month for first-time buyer approvals since the data series began.