More than 400,000 people must confirm they are still eligible for Covid-19 unemployment payment

MORE than 400,000 people in receipt of the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) have less than two weeks to confirm they are still eligible to get it.

Senior government official Liz Canavan said that PUP recipients must contact the Department of Social Protection on the matter by July 13.

From Monday the PUP has been linked to a recipient's previous earnings.

People whose former job paid them €200 or more per week continue to get €350-a-week.

Those who were previously paid €199.99 or less will see their PUP reduced to €203-aw-week from next Tuesday, July 7.

Ms Canavan said 439,000 people received PUP payments yesterday.

Around 145,000 more people have closed their PUP claims as they have returned to work as businesses reopened in recent weeks.

People who return to work are required to close their claim on the day they go back to their jobs.

Ms Canavan said: "Those who continue to receive this payment are required to confirm their eligibility for the receipt of the payment.

"In order to do so, you should log on to my mywelfare.ie and follow the instructions to confirm your eligibility."

She added: "This is the simplest and easiest way to do it.

"You do not need to call in to your local Intreo office to confirm your eligibility. Pandemic unemployment payment recipients have until Monday the 13th of July to confirm their eligibility."

