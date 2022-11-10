More interest rate rises to come, warns Central Bank deputy governor

Consumers should brace for further interest rate hikes, particularly if energy costs or wage demands push prices higher, Central Bank deputy governor Sharon Donnery said.

“What is clear at the current juncture is our current rate rising cycle still has some way to go,” she said in a keynote speech to the Nevin Economic Research Institute on Thursday.

“In spite of rising rates and a weakening outlook, labour markets remain tight, and inflation expectations have moved up alongside headline inflation.

“If higher inflation is expected to persist, then workers will naturally demand higher wages, and employers may in turn raise their own prices.”

She also warned that gas “supply cuts could further spike wholesale prices, including for the winter of 2023”.

While the Central Bank believes inflation will ease next year, an energy supply shock or rising wage demands, could keep inflation higher for longer, Ms Donnery said.

That would force the European Central Bank (ECB) into further rate rises.

Surveys show a “greater risk” of medium-term inflation expectations moving higher, she said, which could “jeopardise the ECB’s ability” to bring down inflation to its 2pc target.

“Wage pressures are not the primary driver of the current bout of high inflation,” she said. “But what we clearly want to avoid is a situation where, once the current supply shocks abate, domestic wage pressures are a factor contributing to inflation remaining above our target over the medium term.”

Despite a spate of announced job cutes in the tech sector, Ms Donnery said the employment outlook was “far from gloomy”, with job vacancies still apparent in certain sectors.

She said the strong outlook might be due to firms “anticipating a relatively short slowdown in growth”.

So far there is “very little evidence” of a 1970s style wage-price spiral, where workers’ wage demands further pushed up prices, she said.

The Central Bank estimates wages in Ireland will grow by around 5-6pc in 2023 and 2024 , slightly above the eurozone average of 4-5pc.

Irish inflation is expected to average around 7pc for 2022 and 2023, with the Central Bank expecting real wage growth to be negative, at least in the short term.

Weaker eurozone growth would help to dampen prices and wages, Ms Donnery said.

“With a weaker economic outlook, firms will be more circumspect about raising prices for fear of losing customers. Equally, workers’ demands for higher wages will need to be carefully balanced against the risk of rising unemployment.”

Rising interest rate rises could also push up sovereign and corporate borrowing costs, she said.

“Recent events in the UK highlight the importance of a commitment to a sustainable and credible fiscal policy over the medium term,” she concluded, adding that cost-of-living supports should be targeted to lower-income, older citizens and renters.