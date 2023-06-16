More ECB mortgage hikes on way after eighth rise in a year

'Barring a material change to our baseline, it is very likely the case that we will continue to increase rates in July,' said European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde

Hopes that there could be just one more European Central Bank (ECB) rate rise have been dashed.

Economists are warning there could be a string of new increases in the ECB’s interest rate.

It is a serious blow to those on trackers, homeowners coming to the end of fixed-rate deals, new buyers and some people on variable rates.

The warning came after the ECB increased its key lending rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4pc, its eighth rise since last summer.

ECB president Christine Lagarde told a press conference the Central Bank “was not thinking about pausing” interest-rate increases.

The rate-rise cycle is the most aggressive in the ECB’s history and is an attempt to tame inflation.

Markets had been pricing in another ECB rate rise of 0.25 percentage points next month, with most expecting a pause after that.

However, experts now expect another rise in September, with the likelihood of more increases in the months after that.

This comes after ECB staff yesterday revised up the Central Bank’s expectations for core inflation and slightly lowered their forecasts for growth.

ECB bosses are hoping that raising the refinance and deposit rates it charges banks will translate into weaker demand, which in turn will ease inflationary pressures.

Davy Stockbrokers economist Conall Mac Coille said the ECB’s forecast that core inflation will average 2.3pc in 2025 is “a pretty hawkish signal that one more rate hike this summer may not be enough”.

Independent economist Austin Hughes said: “July may not be the end of the rate-rising cycle. This means the beatings will continue until morale improves.”

Each 0.25 percentage point rise in mortgage rates adds €156 a year to the repayments on every €100,000 borrowed.

The latest 0.25 percentage point hike will add €300 a year to the cost of repaying a €200,000 tracker mortgage.

It takes the key ECB refinancing rate to 4pc and its deposit rate to 3.5pc.

People with variable-rate mortgages at the main banks have been warned they are next in line to face hikes in their repayments.

About 120,000 mortgage accounts are on tracker rates, down from 200,000 a few months ago, said Mark Coan of money guide MoneySherpa.ie.

Higher ECB rates mean new fixed-rate mortgages are likely to become more expensive for first-time buyers, and vulture funds are likely to again push up rates for their variable rate customers.

This week, mortgage prisoners, whose loans are managed by both Pepper and Start Mortgages, were told their variable rates are rising by between 0.75 and one percentage point.

Meanwhile, people on variable mortgage rates with the main lenders have been warned they could be next to face a rise.

Daragh Cassidy, of mortgage broker Bonkers.ie, said: “Those on variable rates are also likely to see a hike in their repayments soon.

“The main banks in Ireland have been slow at passing on the recent ECB rate hikes to their variable-rate customers, partly because these rates were so high to begin with.”

Of the retail banks, only AIB and its subsidiaries EBS and Haven have increased their variable rates.

However, the AIB variable rates are lower than those of its rivals, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB.

AIB’s variable rates are up to 3.5pc, but Bank of Ireland charges up to 4.5pc, with Permanent TSB charging 3.9pc.

Mr Cassidy said: “Permanent TSB and Bank of Ireland haven’t hiked their variable rates at all, but this is unlikely to last now that rates are at 4pc.”