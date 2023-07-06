More delays for Synch, Irish banks’ instant payments app

A digital euro would also reduce payment-related fees for consumers by spurring competition in Europe. Photo: Getty Images

More problems have beset Irish banks’ rival to payments app Revolut, after the firm behind the initiative has been told it needs clearance under EU rules.

Synch Payments said on Thursday it has been informed by the Central Bank of Ireland that it needs “regulatory approval pursuant to the European Union Payments Services Regulation 2018” before it can be used.

“Synch has been engaged with the Central Bank of Ireland for some time to ascertain whether authorisation would be required and welcomes the certainty that the decision brings,” the company said in a statement.

Synch intends to submit an application to the Central Bank for authorisation “as soon as possible with a view to Synch entering the market next year” the firm said.

AIB, Permanent TSB, Bank of Ireland and the former KBC Ireland set up Synch Payments in 2020.

Last summer, the banks were cleared by the State’s competition watchdog to set up a money-transfer app, despite objections by rivals PayPal and Revolut, among others.

It is understood the payment app will be called Yippay.

The new app is being co-ordinated by the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland. Italian firm FinTech has been selected to provide the technology behind the service.

Synch aims to deliver a payment app that will allow those who sign up to send and make payments in real time.

It is a bid to take on challenger banks such as Revolut, Zumo, Bunq and Germany’s N26.

The retail banks here fear that if the challenger banks continue to build up market share in payments, they will ultimately have a ready customer base for future lending and other financial products.

Revolut has around 2 million customers in Ireland, it says.

Synch said the move would delay its start date.

“While this additional regulatory requirement pushes out the planned market launch, once approval is in place, it will provide the additional assurance that is increasingly demanded by consumers and retailers of payment providers.

“Synch remains focused on bringing its innovative and simple to use app to market as soon as possible.”