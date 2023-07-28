More bad news for mortgage holders as Permanent TSB increases fixed rates for fourth time

Permanent TSB is among the lenders increasing its mortgage rates. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Permanent TSB has become the first lender to react to this week’s European interest rate rise by announcing its fourth hike in mortgage rates.

The lender is increasing rates for certain new fixed rate mortgages by up to 0.50 percentage points.

There is no change to the fixed rates for green mortgages.

Green mortgages are available to customers whose homes have an energy rating of B3 or higher. This has been criticised as being discriminatory against those buying second-hand houses.

It is the fourth time Permanent TSB has increased its mortgage rates since the European Central Bank started its rate rising process last July.

There were rises in November, January and March, along with the latest one.

Broker Michael Dowling of Dowling Financial said this latest increase will add €90 per month to the repayments on an average €300,000 mortgage over a 30-year term.

“This is more bad news for mortgage holders in a market with very little competition.

“I am really disappointed to see that Permanent TSB have followed AIB in creating a two-tier market, charging significantly higher rates for those buying a second-hand property,” he said.

ECB rates went up for a ninth time this week, taking the refinancing rate to 4.25pc. That will be automatically be passed on to all tracker mortgage holders.

Permanent TSB said there will be no change for home loan customers on existing fixed rates.

It said the rates applicable to tracker mortgage customers continue to reflect the current ECB rate, in line with the specific terms and conditions of the loans.

Customers who have received an offer letter based on the existing fixed rates will have until October 27 to complete the drawdown of their loan at the existing rates or prior to their current loan offer expiration, whichever date is the earlier.

The bank said that the ECB rate has gone from 0pc to 4.25pc, but it has increased fixed rates by around 2.21 percentage points on average.

There is no change in deposit rates this time.

Earlier this week Bank of Ireland raised its mortgage rates for the fourth time in a year.

The bank increased its savings rates also.

Bank of Ireland fixed rates will go up by 0.25 percentage points for new and existing customers.

This includes customers who are coming to the end of their fixed-rate period and are seeking to re-fix their mortgage, and tracker rate or variable rate customers who wish to move to a fixed rate.

This week also the European Central Bank again increased its key lending rates, pushing them to their highest level in more than two decades.

The ECB announced a 0.25 percentage point rise, which will take the key refinancing rate to 4.25pc. It is the ninth rate rise by the Frankfurt central bank since last July.

There is some hope that his could be the last interest rate rise could be the last in the current cycle.

This is because there is strong evidence of a slowdown in the European economy and some fears of a recession. This is expected to dampen inflationary pressure.

ECB president Christine Lagarde said bank’s next moves would be determined by what the data shows.

“We have an open mind as to what the decisions will be in September and in subsequent meetings,” she told reporters. “So we might hike and we might hold.”

She said the central bank had an “open-mind” on decisions on rate rises in September and in later meetings.