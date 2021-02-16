Moneylenders are 'creeping into middle-income areas’, TDs are told

MIDDLE-INCOME people are increasingly using moneylenders.

Traditionally, women with children in rented accommodation have been core customers for moneylending.

But more high-income people are now using moneylenders, with most of those who borrow from them in employment, the Oireachtas Finance Committee has been told.

Read More

Licensed moneylenders typically charge more than 86pc. Some charge up to 288pc once collection charges are added in.

It is estimated that there are more than 380,000 customers of moneylenders in Ireland.

Chair of the Credit Union Advisory Committee, Lorraine Corcoran, told the committee that moneylenders were moving into all sectors of society.

It was not just something associated with a “female with children in rented accommodation. It is creeping into other areas and other sections of society. We see it with ABC1s.”

ABC1 is a term used for a consumer from one of the three higher social and economic groups, which consist of people who have more education and better-paid jobs than those in other groups.

Ms Corcoran added: “It [the activities of moneylenders] is not something we only see in certain areas. It is far more widespread.

“It is not just those on social welfare. The majority are employed, so it isn’t only in one section of society.”

She was addressing the Finance Committee as it considers legislation put forward by Pearse Doherty of Sinn Féin to cap interest rates charged by moneylenders.

The committee was told by Fianna Fáil’s Jim O’Callaghan he hopes the Oireachtas enacts the Consumer Credit (Amendment) Bill 2018 that would cap what moneylenders can charge.

Members were told the use of doorstep lenders is hugely expensive.

A typical moneylender loan of €500, at a rate of 187pc, will cost €150 in interest payments. This means it will cost a total of €650 to pay back a €500 loan from a moneylender.

This compares with a credit union ‘It Makes Sense’ loan rate, which would have a cost of €16 on top of the original loan amount.

‘It Makes Sense’ is a low-cost scheme in participating credit unions for those on social welfare.

People who use moneylenders borrow €500 twice a year on average, which means it is costing them €300 a year for the loan.

This is 10 times more costly than borrowing from a credit union.

The committee heard from the Social Finance Foundation and Dr Olive McCarthy and Dr Noreen Byrne of UCC, who co-authored a report in 2018 which called for a cap on these rates to be introduced.

Dr McCarthy said it was “grossly unfair” that the credit union in her area had a special rate of 4.99pc for borrowing, while moneylenders were allowed to charge 187pc.

A cap on the rates credit unions can charge was due to be lifted, but has this has not happened.

People opt for moneylenders because of the convenience, family tradition and the ease of access.

Covid has prompted much of the weekly collection of repayments to be made from bank accounts, the TDs and senators were told.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is currently reviewing submissions made to his department calling for a cap on the high interest rates the doorstep lenders can legally impose.

The submissions were made after it undertook a public consultation in 2019.

The majority of submissions called for the introduction of interest-rate restrictions.

Read More

Online Editors