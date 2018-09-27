Money problems still top source of anxiety a decade after crash

A decade after the financial crash, worries about money are still the principal cause of anxiety for people in Ireland, a survey has revealed.

Almost half of all Irish adults say financial concerns are a threat to their mental health, according to the survey, which was commissioned by health insurer Laya.

One in 10 people say financial issues and shortage of cash are the chief reasons they struggle every day with anxiety. And the majority of Irish people believe a stigma is still attached to those suffering with anxiety.

Many people experience additional anxiety as they feel they would be judged by work colleagues if they knew about their mental health struggles.

The survey found 82pc of people agree the conversation around mental health in Ireland needs to change.

The survey, carried out by Empathy Research for Laya, found that 49pc of respondents said money was the main thing that negatively affects their mental well-being.

It was followed by poor sleep, which was cited by 46pc of people. Being overweight and spending time on social media also have negative effects, according to the study.

One in 10 of the people surveyed rated their own mental well-being as bad or very bad. However, knowing help is at hand is hugely important.

More than half of respondents living with anxiety are struggling to sleep, and many feel "hopeless about the future".

Half of Irish people confide in their partner about their worries, according to the survey, with more than one in 10 people choosing to tell friends. But almost one in 10 keep their worries under wraps and tell no one.

