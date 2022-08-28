Money lessons for little ones

Youngsters can begin learning about their finances as soon as they can count. Photo: Sergiy Bykhunenko

Soaring inflation is making the coffers at the Bank of Mum and Dad a little sparse these days, especially with back-to-school costs taking a chunk out of household budgets this month.

So when a child begs a parent for a new bike or games console, it’s tempting to use that age-old retort “money doesn’t grow on trees”. This is especially unproductive given that your kids might think the ATM seemingly spits out free cash and that they see you getting “free” stuff just by tapping your phone on a shop’s payment reader.

That’s why teaching your children about money means developing a crucial life skill, one that can set them up for a lifetime of good financial habits. Financial literacy matters even more these days because the shift from cash to digital payments – a trend accelerated by the pandemic – and the emergence of do-it-yourself investment tools and cryptocurrencies means adults have to make more important financial decisions on their own.

“When it comes to financial literacy, Ireland does score lower than other countries and we’re often afraid to ask questions, so we’re educating kids to have the confidence to do so,” says Frank Conway, co-author of Cents and Sensibility, a financial guide for teenagers, and the founder of MoneyWhizz.org, which developed financial well-being programmes for schools with Bank of Ireland.

Here’s how to prepare your children for financial responsibility in adulthood.

Start early

Children have an awareness of money from as young as three years of age, a 2013 UK study showed.

By age seven, many will have formed money habits that will last their entire lives, says Conway.

You can start teaching your children about money as soon as they can count, such as through the abacus and basic Fisher-Price activity toys like the classic cash register, says John Lowe of Moneydoctors.ie.

Bring your child shopping

If you’re shopping around in an effort to tackle inflation, such as by visiting different supermarkets or carrying out price comparisons on back-to-school items like clothes and shoes, take your kids along and turn it into an educational opportunity.

Lowe says: “Show them price-tags, and explain to them what the checkout person is doing and how, at the end, your bill is presented for payment. Also explain how you pay for those groceries, whether it’s through a debit or credit card or cash. You can also explain discount coupons, special offers and sale prices along the way.”

You can also use your shopping trips to set tasks for your children.

Conway and money advice service Mabs suggest the following:

* Give each child €1 or €2 and tell them what they can buy with that. This will get them thinking about their options and basic budgeting;

* If they’re a little older, get them to prepare a weekly shopping list and ask them to estimate the cost of each item on the list;

* Give them a budget for a shopping trip and a list of items they must pick up in the supermarket. Challenge them to remain within their budget;

* Ask them to identify which retailers offer the best value for products using per-unit pricing, such as the cost of a litre of milk or a kilogram of potatoes. Reward children for identifying budget savings at different retailers or with own-brand alternatives.

Give them pocket money

Doling out pocket money is a helpful way of introducing the concept of money management and budgeting.

You could start with €2 a week from when they are seven and increase it by small amounts as they get older. Their allowance may vary, depending on what their friends are getting and what you can afford. In 2020, the under-12s received an average €6.40 a week in pocket money, with teens getting €10.40, according to a Bank of Ireland survey.

Encourage your kids to divvy up their allowance for spending and saving, and help them list the items they want to spend their money on.

By allocating money this way, they learn about the cost of products and services, how to budget for them, and why they cannot afford to buy everything they want.

Some parents may decide their offspring should earn their money by doing household chores or getting good grades, while others may believe children should be doing these things anyway. Indeed, almost a third of parents surveyed by Bank of Ireland said they do not require their children to do anything to earn their pocket money. However, by getting your kids to earn their pocket money by doing additional tasks – putting toys away for smaller kids or mowing the lawn for teenagers – you can give them a sense of achievement and even awaken an entrepreneurial spirit.

Conway says, though, that once that weekly allowance runs out, parents should not give in to demands for more – or even lend them more.

Teach them to save

Saving money is a skill best learned early. As soon as your children are old enough to start getting pocket money – or if they land a mini-windfall from their First Holy Communion – encourage them to start saving for something they want to buy in the future.

For example, if your child receives pocket money of €6 a week, you could agree that €2.50 must be saved for a bigger treat, such as a new toy, gadget or for spending money on a family holiday.

For Communion money, you could encourage them to save a third of it, spend a third and share the remainder with siblings.

For pocket money, kids can put their money in a jar or a piggy bank – if they have visual evidence of their money accumulating, they can garner a real sense of achievement, Lowe says. You can encourage them further by adding to their savings.

“It’s OK to introduce the idea of sacrifice and reward,” Conway says.

“You could say, ‘if you save €100 towards a trip, we’ll give you €10 or €20’. That’s in line with what we do in society, such as encouraging people to save for a pension or to a buy a new home through the help-to-buy scheme.”

Open an account for them

Once that piggy bank is full or your child is flush with communion money, bring your child to your local bank, credit union or post office to open up their own savings account. Get them to compare interest rates on different savings accounts.

“Regularly visiting a branch with a child so they can lodge their savings – no matter how small – can prove an enjoyable and beneficial routine,” says Kevin Johnson, CEO of the Credit Union Development Association.

By the time children become young adults, they are used to saving and their credit union funds can later be used as a basis for loans through the college years, buying their first car, and meeting their needs throughout the later stages of their lives, Johnson says.

AIB has a Junior Saver account for kids aged between 7 and 11 years, and once the child turns 12, the name of the account changes to Student Saver.

Bank of Ireland has various Childsave accounts fronted by the character Ollie the Owl.

Digital bank Revolut, meanwhile, has an account for six to 17-year-olds that it earlier this month rebranded to Revolut <18 and it allows kids to set savings goals.