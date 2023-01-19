Money Doctors 2023: John Lowe has the low-down on how to survive the cost-of-living crisis

Financial adviser John Lowe, better known as The Money Doctor, has just published the 18th edition of his popular guide to all things personal finance.

Leading financial adviser John Lowe, better known as The Money Doctor, has just published the 18th edition of his popular guide to all things personal finance.

‘Money Doctors 2023’ is seen as a must-read for people who want to better manage their money.

This year the book runs to 450 pages and has an index. The book is a best seller every year.

And the latest edition incorporates a 148-page mini book with the title of ‘Teenagers – You & Your Money’.

It answers such questions as: “Dad, what’s an overdraft?”

In September all the transition year students in Ireland will be allowed to download the ebook for free.

This is expected to total around 60,000 students.

Mr Lowe says the focus on personal finance for young people stems from when his son was 19 and was studying in UCD.

He had never failed an exam, is now in corporate finance as a chartered accountant, but was not sure how an overdraft works.

Published by Providence Press, the book is €12.99 and is available in all good bookshops.