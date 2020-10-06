Minimum wage to increase by 10 cent next year

Since February this year, the national minimum wage has been 10.10 euro per hour (Niall Carson/PA)

OVER 122,000 workers are set for a 10 cent increase in the national minimum wage.

Cabinet today rubberstamped the increase proposed by an advisory body on low pay that will bring the statutory wage rate to €10.20 an hour.

It will come into force from January 1 next year.

“Since 2016, the national minimum wage has increased from €8.65 per hour to its current rate of €10.10,” said Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphries.

“Today, government approved a further increase to €10.20 which will come into effect on January 1 2021. This will benefit 122,000 low-paid workers.

“I also want to ensure that the increase in the minimum wage does not result in employers having to pay a higher level of PRSI charge solely due to this increase.”

She said she will make regulations to increase the employer PRSI threshold from €395 currently to €398 from January 1 2021.

The minister said the Low Pay Commission plays an important role in improving data collection on low paid and minimum wage workers.

Officials from the Irish Congress of Trade Unions officials walked out of the commission last month in protest at the proposed increase.

General secretary Patricia King said it became clear to her and Mandate general secretary, Gerry Light, that other members would not propose an increase for 2021 beyond 1pc, or 10 cent.

“We could not in conscience be party to any recommendation that did not afford the lowest-paid workers in the Republic of Ireland an increase in excess of 2pc similar to other sectors in our economy,” she said.

