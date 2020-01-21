THE body that compensates people injured by uninsured drivers called for greater use by the Gardaí of the new automatic number plate recognition system.

MIBI calls for greater use of number plate recognition system to identify uninsured drivers

The Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) released figures showing that uninsured drivers accounted for over 70pc of the total claims received.

MIBI hopes that the rollout of the new automatic number plate recognition system will make it easier for the Gardaí to identify uninsured drivers.

The new number plate recognition system allows the Gardaí to detect if a vehicle is being driven without insurance by checking the registration plate.

Around 100 squad cars have been equipped with the technology, with hand-held devices to be rolled out in the coming months.

Chief executive of MIBI David Fitzgerald said the its claims figures for last year show that uninsured drivers accounted for over 70pc of the total claims received.

There were 2,540 claims last year, down slightly from the previous year.

The number of uninsured claims numbers also remained static over the two years with the MIBI receiving 1,787 claims relating to uninsured vehicles in 2019, compared to 1,788 in 2018.

The MIBI is a not-for-profit organisation that was established to compensate victims of road traffic accidents caused by uninsured and unidentified vehicles.

Mr Fitzgerald said: “Looking at the numbers it is clear that there has been very little change in the level of claims received by the MIBI over the course of the past two years.

“It is particularly concerning that there has been no movement on the number of claims relating to uninsured vehicles, which suggests there continues to be a substantial number of uninsured vehicles driving on Irish roads.”

He said MIBI is hopeful that the rollout of the new automatic number plate recognition system will make it easier and more simple for the Gardaí to identify uninsured drivers.

The initial phase is now in operation and that is expected to be further expanded in the coming months.

“This will make it very difficult for uninsured vehicles to be driven without being detected. They will then face heavy penalties.

“Anyone caught driving without insurance can have their vehicle seized on the spot, will face a mandatory court appearance, a heavy fine and five points on their licence,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

The highest number of overall claims in 2019 came from Dublin , then Cork , Limerick, Louth and Kildare .

All insurers underwriting motor insurance in Ireland are required to be members of the MIBI.

The MIBI is funded entirely by motor insurance companies operating in Ireland and ultimately by premiums paid by all insured motorists.

Meanwhile, Irish millennials are the generation most reliant on in-vehicle technology for safe driving, according to new research published by Liberty Insurance.

Liberty’s survey, of 992 Irish motorists and a total of 8,010 Western European and US motorists, found that 21pc of Irish millennials admit to being very or somewhat reliant on safety technology features including reversing cameras, automated emergency breaking, collision warning system and lane change assists when driving.

This compares to 18pc of Gen X motorists and 11pc of baby boomers on the road.

Generation X is the demographic cohort following the baby boomers and preceding the Millennials. Researchers use birth years around 1965 to 1980 to define Generation Xers.

