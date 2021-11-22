Men set to outspend women in Black Friday sales

An Amazon delivery. Irish consumers are expected to spend over €25,000 a minute during Black Friday.

MEN are set to spend more on clothes in Black Friday purchases than women.

Clothes are set to be the most popular purchase for shoppers going online in the hope of bagging a bargain.

This is followed by electronics, hardware, health and beauty and jewellery, according to data from AIB.

And spending by men is set to outdo expenditure by women.

Black Friday shoppers are expected to splash out €8,000 a minute on clothing.

Read More

This is up 232pc in volume terms compared to daily averages.

This equates to more than 135,000 transactions on clothing websites.

On a normal day, transactions would total around 40,000 purchases.

On all goods Irish consumers are expected to spend over €25,000 a minute during Black Friday, according to a the AIB forecast.

The forecast is based on AIB data from more than one million transactions carried out during Black Friday 2020.

Electronic items are predicted to be the second most-popular purchase made this Black Friday, based on the experience of previous years.

This followed by hardware, health and beauty, and jewellery.

Consumers are expected to spend €4,400 a minute on electronics during Black Friday, which is in the coming days, a rise of 192pc compared with a normal day.

The busiest time for shopping online during Black Friday is between 11am and 12pm, with the second busiest time being just before that, between 10am and 11am.

AIB’s head of SME banking John Brennan said shopping online allows more choice for consumers.

But he said it was important to consider the impact that buying from abroad can have on the climate.

“Shopping locally where possible ensures we are minimising our carbon footprint. It also ensures we are supporting local Irish businesses who have invested in their online shopping services and have faced challenges over the past two years as a result of the pandemic.”

Consumers were warned to avoid transferring money directly to a seller’s account when buying online.

And AIB said they should beware of bargains.

“While Black Friday is all about getting the best bargains, buyer beware, because if it seems too good to be true, it probably is,” the bank warned.

Consumers were advised to check that the payment page they are buying through is secure. They need to make sure they not buying from a fake or imitation website.

People should check their bank statements often. Consumers can view their statements quickly online after they have purchased something to ensure they have been charged the correct amount.