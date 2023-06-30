Marked drop in rate of increase in house prices

There has been a marked slowdown in the rate of increase in second-hand house prices.

A rise of 3.4pc in house prices was recorded in the first half of this year.

This is half the rate of increase recorded in the second half of last year, according to estate agency DNG.

And, when Dublin is excluded, the rate of house price inflation at the moment is way down on the first half of last year when prices nationally rose by 12pc.

DNG said a similar trend was also evident in the Dublin market, where there was an increase of just 0.3pc in the average price of a resale property in the year to June.

This is down from a rate of 8pc in the same period a year before.

The estate agency recorded an increase in apartment prices in the capital of just 0.1pc in the year to June.

Prices in the capital have effectively remained unchanged over the course of the last 12 months.

Price growth was still evident outside the capital but the rate at which prices were increasing had continued to taper off, DNG said.

Average second-hand home prices nationally rose by 2.3pc in the first six months of the year to €270,744, up from €264,775 at the end of December, once Dublin is excluded.

In Dublin there was an increase in the average price of a home of 0.6pc in the three months to June, taking the average price of a resale property in the capital to €522,928.

The average price of an apartment in the capital now stands at €358,084.

On a regional basis, DNG said the annual rate of price growth in the year to June had been strongest in the West region at 5pc and the Midlands at 4.2pc.

All regions saw house price inflation in the year to June, but the pace of price inflation moderated significantly in all regions when compared to the year to December.

DNG said first-time buyers remained the most active players in the market for second-hand properties.

They account for one in every two purchases of second-hand properties

Director of research for DNG Paul Murgatroyd said this highlighted both the strength of underlying demand from first-time buyers keen to own their own home, and their willingness to purchase in the resale market despite the plethora of supports targeted at first-time buyers of newly constructed homes.