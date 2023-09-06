Managers of vulture fund mortgages to link up with MABS on regular basis to help distressed borrowers

Vulture funds protest: Solidarity TDs Paul Murphy (third left) and Mick Barry (second right) and activists at a protest in opposition to the sale of millions of euro worth of mortgages to vulture funds outside the Grafton Street branch of Permanent TSB bank in Dublin in 2018. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

The largest manager of mortgages on behalf of vulture funds has started meeting State budgeting advisory body MABS regularly to identify and help those at risk of getting behind on their mortgage repayments.

Credit servicing firm Pepper is meeting every two weeks in what have been described as forums in MABS (Money Advice and Budgeting Service) regional offices to discuss individual cases, the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland said.

Other credit servicers, such Start, are expected join the initiative that is aimed at providing repayment solutions for those struggling with huge interest rate rises.

Vulture fund mortgages interest rates have gone as high as 9pc, with some even higher, on the back of European interest rate rises.

Around 32,000 borrowers whose loans have been sold to vulture funds have experienced financial difficulties already, according to the Central Bank.

Around 100,000 mortgages are owned by vulture funds in this country and are managed by credit servicing firms.

The Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) announced a range of initiatives aimed at helping mortgage holders struggling to meet higher repayments

It said that the new framework between MABS and the credit servicers was aimed at coming up with affordable and sustainable solutions for customers who are struggling to meet their mortgage repayments.

It also involves an escalation process for cases which are particularly sensitive.

The BPFI said in a statement: “The introduction of this model at Pepper has led to a significant improvement in the shared understanding, by all parties, of workable solutions for customers which has resulted in the acceleration of resolutions for borrowers.

“The remaining credit servicing Firms are now engaging with MABS on the expansion of this initiative across the industry,” it said.

The BPFI said it has now launched the second phase of its Dealing With Debt campaign to highlight new and existing supports available for mortgage customers who may be experiencing financial difficulties.

The campaign is aimed at borrowers whose loans are with all lenders in the market.

The information campaign aims to ensure concerned mortgage customers are fully aware of the assistance and range of options available to them and is also appealing to borrowers to contact their provider as soon as possible if they are struggling to meet their mortgage or other repayments.

Lenders AIB, Bank of Ireland, Permanent TSB, Avant Money, Finance Ireland and ICS Mortgages have agreed initial eligibility criteria to provide clear guidelines for mortgage customers of vulture funds who are seeking to switch their mortgage.

Credit servicing firms have committed to working with these criteria to support customers switching and to ensure they are aware that they may have options to switch their mortgage, the banking lobby group said.

In order to be eligible to switch under these guidelines, customers need to be making full capital and interest repayments on their mortgage.

In addition, customers must have no arrears on their home mortgage or any other lending in the past two years.

Once customers meet these and other initial criteria, applications will be assessed on a case-by-case basis in line with individual lender credit policy.

The three retail banks AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB have put in place dedicated phone numbers for customers of Credit Servicing Firms who wish to better understand and discuss their options for switching.

Open from today, the lines are backed by specialist support teams who can talk potential switchers through the options. Avant Money, Finance Ireland and ICS Mortgages also have teams in place to deal with any queries from customers looking to switch.

Chief executive of the BPFI Brian Hayes said: “The principal aim of our campaign is to make sure that anyone who is worried or struggling with their mortgage or other loan repayments knows there is help available from their provider including a wide range of short and long-term repayment solutions which can be tailored to each borrower’s circumstances.”

He said these can include, for example, interest only repayments, where mortgage holders just pay the interest on their mortgage for an agreed time, reduced payments, where people pay less than the full amount for an agreed period or extending the term of the mortgage which reduces the monthly repayments.