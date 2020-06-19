Majority of workers unaware of €800 tax relief for working from home

A survey from tax services website Taxback.com found 63pc do not know that they can avail of tax relief for a portion of costs incurred by home working. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

ALMOST two-thirds of workers are unaware that they can claim tax relief of more than €15 a week while working from home.

This is despite a surge in the numbers forced to work from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tax refund specialists at Taxback.com say that many of these employees will never have worked from home before, and so will be unaware of the relief that is available to them.

More than 100,000 people already worked from home before the Covid-19 outbreak and Revenue has made provisions for these people to be reimbursed for work-related expenses.

These include heating, electricity and perhaps broadband expenses.

Revenue allows people working from home to claim €3.20 per day in expenses, if duties are being performed within normal working hours.

That works out at €16 a week. Over a year, it works out at close to €800.

It applies to firms where employee works at home full or part-time, or where they work part of the time at home and the remainder in the normal place of work.

According to Revenue, e-working involves “logging onto a work computer remotely sending and receiving email, data or files remotely developing ideas, products and services remotely”.

The €3.20 can be paid without incurring income tax, USC or PRSI.

The employer must keep a record of payments made.

Chief executive of Taxback.com Joanna Murphy said: “There is a widespread lack of awareness about the working from home relief amongst the general public.

“At a time when every penny counts for households, it’s important that people know what they are due and claim accordingly.”

She said the type of costs that home workers can factor include heating, electricity and perhaps broadband expenses.

“From a tax perspective, an employer can pay €3.20 a day or €768 per annum to their employee to cover these additional costs.

“This payment is tax free, which means they won’t be deducting PAYE, PRSI or USC from that amount, although there isn’t a legal obligation for employers to do this.”

Ms Murphy said there were also a few other costs that people can claim relief on such as property taxes, home insurance, supplies and tools, license fees, and training costs where they are for upgrading skills that relate to your employment.

The Taxback survey also asked employees what Government tax measures could help incentivise remote working, reduce emissions or help cover the cost of childcare for workers.

Ms Murphy said: “There was a mixed response to this question in that 55pc would prefer a tax incentive and 45pc would prefer to see the money used to fund childcare.”

Some of those who would prefer to see the money used to fund childcare do not have children.

These respondents either see themselves as having children in the future and would like to safeguard their financial future, Ms Murphy said.

Alternatively, they are empathetic with the struggles of families around funding childcare.

She said it is difficult to know whether one would be better off having more money in your pocket to pay for childcare once services reopen again, or if it would be financially appealing to pay reduced costs for childcare in the first place.

