Majority of workers unaware of €800 tax-free payment for working from home

ALMOST two-thirds of workers are unaware of a tax-free payment of more than €15 a week that can be made to those working from home.

A survey from tax services website Taxback.com found 63pc do not know their employer can pay them an amount tax free to cover a portion of costs incurred by home working.

This is despite a surge in the numbers forced to work from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tax refund specialists at Taxback.com say that many of these employees will never have worked from home before, and so will be unaware of the relief that is available to them.

More than 100,000 people already worked from home before the Covid-19 outbreak and Revenue has made provisions for these people to be reimbursed for work-related expenses.

These include heating, electricity and perhaps broadband expenses.

Revenue allows people working from to be paid €3.20 per day in expenses by their employer, if duties are being performed within normal working hours.

That works out at €16 a week. Over a year, it works out at close to €800. However, the employer has to agree to pay it.

It applies to firms where employee works at home full or part-time, or where they work part of the time at home and the remainder in the normal place of work.

According to Revenue, e-working involves “logging onto a work computer remotely sending and receiving email, data or files remotely developing ideas, products and services remotely”.

The €3.20 can be paid by the employer without incurring income tax, USC or PRSI.

The employer must keep a record of payments made.

Chief executive of Taxback.com Joanna Murphy said: “There is a widespread lack of awareness about the working from home relief amongst the general public.

“At a time when every penny counts for households, it’s important that people know what they are due and claim accordingly.”

She said the type of costs that home workers can factor include heating, electricity and perhaps broadband expenses.

“From a tax perspective, an employer can pay €3.20 a day or €768 per annum to their employee to cover these additional costs.

“This payment is tax free, which means they won’t be deducting PAYE, PRSI or USC from that amount, although there isn’t a legal obligation for employers to do this.”

Ms Murphy said there were also a few other costs that people can claim relief on such as property taxes, home insurance, supplies and tools, license fees, and training costs where they are for upgrading skills that relate to your employment.

However, if employers do not reimburse staff, workers must instead make a claim to Revenue for the actual cost of working from home instead of the €3.20 an employer may pay.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions has called on the Government to make this more accessible.

