Majority of public servants avoid controversial change in State pension age

THE majority of public servants are not impacted by the increase in the State pension age, it has emerged.

As the backlash grows over the pension age rise, it has been confirmed that public service employees can retire at the age of 63 and get a supplemental pension until the State pension kicks in at 67.

In contrast, private sector workers who are legally obliged to retire at 65 are unable to claim the State pension until a later date as the State contributory pension is now only paid from the age of 66.

The State (PRSI) pension age is due to go to 67 next year, prompting a scramble by politicians to promise to row back on the plans as the issue comes during on the doorsteps during canvassing in the General Election.

People are annoyed that thousands who are compelled to leave work at the age of 65 have to claim Jobseekers’ Benefit – getting €45 less a week than they would from their pension.

However, public servants are exempt to the change in the pension rules.

It has been revealed that public servants get a “supplementary pension” before they can qualify for the State contributory pension at 66. This can be claimed from the age of 63.

The Department of Public Expenditure has confirmed that the “supplementary” pension exists, that is basically a substitution for the State pension until public servants reach the State pension age of 66.

Pension experts said this means that public servants have insulated themselves from the decision to raise the State pension.

Pensions expert Tony Gilhawley of Technical Guidance said: “In the furore over the increase in the State pension age it is interesting to note that public servants who joined after April 6, 1995 (the majority of the current public service workforce) and who are entitled to the State pension, can be paid a ‘supplementary pension’ by the State if they retire before the State pension age to make up for not getting the State pension until later.”

He said the it was unfair that a public service employee who retires at 63 can get a top up or ‘supplementary’ pension from the State equal to the State pension between 63 and 67 if they don’t work.

“In fact, they are financially incentivised by the supplementary pension to not work between retirement from public service and State pension age.”

Mr Gilhawley said: “It’s a case of inequitable treatment.”

“One sector of the workforce gets insulated from the increase in the State pension age at the taxpayer’s expense, but the other – the private sector – doesn’t.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform had no comment when asked why public servants had protected themselves from the controversial State pension changes.

The spokesperson only said: “The arrangements for supplementary pensions stem from pension reforms made 25 years ago in 1995 when it was agreed that all future entrants to the public service would pay full PRSI and their contributory state pension would be fully integrated with their overall pension entitlement.”

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has promised that the planned increase in the State pension age to 67 will be deferred pending a review if his party takes power.

Fine Gael, meanwhile, has pledged to bring in a new "transition payment" so older people don't have to sign on to the dole until they qualify for the pension.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty said the payment would be a "pensions pathway" but provided no details of the sums involved or the qualifying criteria.

The pledges came as an opinion poll last night had Fine Gael support at 23pc, two percentage points behind Fianna Fáil on 25pc. Sinn Féin support was at 21pc, the Ipsos MRBI/Irish Times poll found.

The two main parties are making desperate bids to hold on to the grey vote and strengthen their appeal to pensioners after being outflanked by Sinn Féin and Labour on the issue. Age Action Ireland last night claimed older people are being used as "pawns" in the election.

As it stands, those who retire at 65 have to sign on for jobseekers' payments until they reach 66. There are long-standing plans to raise this age to 67 next year and 68 in 2028.

Campaigning in Sligo, Mr Martin said the increase in the age for qualifying for the State pension to 67 in 2021 would result in a "limbo period" for people that's "not sustainable".

He added: "We would defer that next year. In other words it would not take place next year until a full review of all of the issues around retirement was completed."

However, last night there appeared to be confusion in the party on its pension age policy. The Irish Independent asked Fianna Fáil how much it would cost to defer the age increase to 67. It released a statement from Social Protection spokesman Willie O'Dea making no reference to deferring the change until after a review.

Mr O'Dea mentioned a review would take place and outlined how Fianna Fáil would reinstate, on an interim basis, the State transition payment to people over 65 who are forced to retire. The cost of this was put at €150m.

Meanwhile, in Dublin, Ms Doherty denied there was "conflict" in Fine Gael over pensions. Her comment comes after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said his party was standing over plans to increase the pension age following remarks by Minister Charlie Flanagan signalling a possible U-turn on that stance.

Ms Doherty said the policy is "not going to change".

However, she added she had listened to people who said it was not fair that they would have to sign on to the live register after working for decades.

"So we're going to potentially reintroduce a pensions pathway, a new transition payment," Ms Doherty said.

This would not include the habitual residency clause that applies to jobseekers' payments.

"Pensioners who worked all of their lives wouldn't be expected to get jobs if they don't want to," Ms Doherty added. However, she provided few other details of the proposed scheme other than saying it wouldn't be paid for through the Social Insurance Fund (SIF). She said the full policy would be outlined "towards the end of the week" and no further details were provided last night.

Age Action Ireland last night claimed older people "are being used as pawns" in the election where promises like an extra €5-a-week on the pension are being made to "earn votes".





Online Editors