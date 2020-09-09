Majority of insurance companies using controversial dual-pricing practices, Central Bank probe finds

THE majority of insurance companies are using controversial dual-pricing practices, a Central Bank probe has found.

The damning findings blow a hole in claims by a number of insurers that they do not use the pricing practice to identify vulnerable customers who are likely to resist being asked to pay more.

Dual-pricing uses big data to pick out clients who are unlikely to challenge renewal quotes, with these often being older and less price savvy customers.

Previous research by Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty has found differences of up to €740 when it comes to renewing a motor policy.

The Irish Independent has been highlighting for years the corrosive impact dual-pricing has on loyal consumers of motor and home insurance.

Now the Central Bank has acknowledged that “the majority of firms do utilise differential pricing through various techniques” after it carried out the first phase of a review of dual pricing it is conducting.

Differential pricing is the phrase used by regulators for dual pricing

An initial study of the controversial practice found it is being carried out by most of the 11 insurers inspected. These included insurance companies based here, firms operating here but regulated elsewhere in the EU, and some large brokers.

The prevalence of the controversial pricing practice raises questions about transparency in the industry, especially as most insurers in this market denied engaging in dual pricing when called before the Oireachtas Finance Committee to discuss it.

The Central Bank found that the boards of insurance companies have not even considered the impact of dual pricing on customers.

“There is insufficient evidence of a customer-focussed culture in respect of pricing decisions and practices,” the Central Bank concluded after phase one of its review of dual pricing.

Regulators have now written to the chief executives of insurers asking them to consider if their pricing is unfair to some of their customers. Boards were also told to review pricing.

Central Bank director of consumer protection Grainne McEvoy said: “Policyholders have a reasonable expectation that their insurance firm will act with honesty and fairness, and that the will act in the best interests of their customers.

“This includes having in place a pricing policy that is fair, transparent and discloses material information to customers in a way that is informative.”

It comes as the Programme for Government commits to banning dual pricing.

Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty has claimed that dual-pricing is about punishing loyalty, and vulnerable consumers are often those who are negatively impacted by the practice.

He said: “Today’s findings expose the industry, who have been caught red-handed, and who came before the Finance Committee last year claiming there was nothing to see here.

“The Central Bank has confirmed that the insurance industry uses pricing methods that punish loyal customers and harm vulnerable and low-income groups.”

Regulators have now moved to phase two of its dual-pricing review which will involve looking at 10 million documents. This phase of the review is a quantitative analysis and will involve consumer insight, and is likely to be published by the end of the year.

The final review is due next year.

Brokers Ireland said dual pricing was unfair.

Cathie Shannon of Brokers Ireland said: “It is not acceptable that any insurer would operate practices that are fundamentally anti-consumer, where either the most loyal or most vulnerable end up being penalised.”

Online Editors