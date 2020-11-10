Majority of consumers opt to shop local as pandemic hits businesses, survey finds

A MAJORITY of people plan to buy Irish in response to the Covid crisis.

But a survey of 2,500 people by Taxback.com found that six out of 10 respondents are worried about Ireland’s future ability to attract foreign investment.

It comes as research for the four Dublin local authorities has found that spending in the capital in the three months to the end of September rebounded strongly, even though the recovery was uneven.

Two thirds of respondents to a the Taxback.com survey said they will “absolutely” buy Irish or “will try to” as a consequence of the pandemic.

However, one in five of the respondents said the price must be affordable for them to buy Irish.

The planned support for Irish businesses comes at one of the most challenging years in recent history for certain sectors.

Already some research is showing online spending outstripping buying in physical stores as the Level 5 restrictions limit where people can shop.

And many Irish businesses have been slow to embrace online selling options, while global giants like Amazon can undercut local firms.

The survey also flagged some trepidation among taxpayers over Ireland’s ability to remain competitive.

Almost two thirds of respondents are worried that Ireland might struggle to remain an attractive destination for foreign direct investment.

Consumer tax manager at Taxback.com Marian Ryan said the pandemic has meant our economic system has been put under unprecedented strain.

“As we approach Christmas, one of the busiest buying seasons of the year, there is a real focus on supporting our local and indigenous businesses where possible, in order to help the country get back on its feet and to preserve as many jobs as possible in our cities, towns, and villages,” she said.

She added it was understandable that with finances stretched for some households some 20pc will only buy local if the price is right.

Meanwhile, the Dublin economy rebounded strongly in the three months to September, according to the MasterCard SpendingPulse produced on behalf of the four Dublin local authorities.

Overall sales increased by almost 22pc in the three months to September compared with the previous quarter.

This was due to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions which drove improved trading for bricks-and-mortar retailers.

There was a minor decline in eCommerce expenditure.

But the uneven nature of the recovery was reflected in a sharp fall in spending on entertainment.

The figures on retail spending in Dublin suggest there is pent-up consumer demand waiting to be released into the domestic economy, when possible, the four local authorities said.

However, the tightening of restrictions in October is expected put renewed downward pressure on non-necessity spending.

Irish Independent