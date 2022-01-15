Loyalty cards and in-store vouchers drive down your ‘big shop’ outlay

One of the few business models that has thrived during the pandemic is the supermarket.

Especially during lockdown, with prospects of eating out ditched, sales boomed. We found ourselves cooking all our own meals.

For stores, it’s all about customer retention. How do you stop a shopper going elsewhere for their ‘big shop’? Generally speaking, our trolley has the same items every week. For staples like detergent, bread, milk and vegetables, does it really matter where you buy?

Supermarkets were the first to recognise loyalty cards as a way of keeping the shopper returning. The first, introduced by Tesco in 1995 in the UK (1997 in Ireland) was an instant success. There are now millions of Clubcards being tapped every day across its stores. Most retailers have them, but is it the case that loyal is the last thing you should be?

Surely by switching between brands, cards and points, you can gain all the way?

Research shows that it’s not just customers who benefit. Stores record what products customers purchase to target needs and wants. Loyalty programmes are really a function of market research.

Tesco says its product has evolved over the decades, moving from credit card style to key fob to, these days, app. “Our one-million Irish customers can receive coupons, an exclusive reduction on certain products, use of the scan-as-you-shop tool and additional personal savings for use at Christmas,” they say.

So, what else is out there, and should you switch? Are there loyalty schemes you don’t even know about? What are ‘reward partners’ and should you pitch your lot in with them too?

Supermarkets

The stores that have loyalty schemes are based on spending, with €1 generating one point. While points can be accumulated to give money-off vouchers, they can in some cases be swapped for other services with different companies.

For example, Tesco Clubcard currently offers three months’ Disney+ subscription once you build up €9 in points. Also, €5 can translate into an adult ticket at Odeon cinemas, which is worth double that.

Dunnes Stores Value Card holders are often offered €10 off a grocery shop over €50.

Supervalu Rewards has a tie-up with Electric Ireland to gain extra points by paying bills. There is a current offer of a gift card for the supermarket when you switch energy provider.

Lidl, the most recent convert, takes a different approach by ‘unlocking’ discounts while in-store or at the checkout rather than building up points.

Finding out which scheme does what can really save you money when you’re shopping. But being disciplined is also important as many of the bargains are enticements to make you shop for other things too.

If you have the time (and energy), you could best utilise your loyalty scheme by switching between stores as you are notified of tailored discounts.

Supermarkets are not allowed to offer points or benefits on certain purchases, including lottery tickets, baby formula, tobacco products, stamps or alcohol.

Coffee Shops

Your caffeine fix is the least likely to reward you. The Frank & Honest/Centra loyalty card gives you your 11th coffee free, after 10 purchases.

Starbucks offers three ‘stars’ for every €1 spent. You’ll need 150 to get a free drink (that’s a €50 spend!).

Airlines

Aer Lingus offers an Aer Club scheme for frequent flyers and hotel bookers through its app. There are four tiers and each gives you ‘avios’, with three avios for every €1 spent.

Ryanair has yet to launch its frequent flyer programme, but will likely base it on a paid membership option rather than point-building, according to CEO Michael O’Leary.

According to Simple Flying magazine, a €199 fee would buy free upgrades, priority boarding etc, but passengers would need to make 10 flights or five round trips before making savings.

Pharmacies

The market leader is Boots. With a generous four points for every €1 spent, there’s also a range of discounts on its app tailored to individuals, and to online shoppers.

An example would be an extra 500 points for €50 spent, double points for certain No. 7 purchases or triple points on branded products.

AllCare Pharmacy’s loyalty scheme offers one point per €1 spent (1c).

Life Pharmacy offers one point for €1 also, along with 200 points on sign-up and 200 on your birthday. Haven Pharmacy also offers a similar deal, with 200 points on sign-up.

By law, points cannot be accumulated or spent on prescription or listed medicines.

Banks and brand relationships

Permanent TSB has a good loyalty scheme on its Explore current accounts. It offers 10c back when you use your debit card (max €5 per month), which will somewhat offset its monthly account fees of €6. It partners with companies including Sky, SSE Airtricity and Circle K for savings, such as 5pc cash back on bills.

Bank of Ireland has a reward tie-in with Aer Lingus through its Aer credit card. You can earn €267 in benefits such as upgrades and fast pass, but the card costs €7.99 per month in fees. It also has free travel insurance, as do many of the full service credit cards available from banks.