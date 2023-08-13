Lisa Cannon: ‘I call out the tightwads with plenty of cash who won’t split the bill or tip the waiting staff’

My Money: Lisa Cannon

Lisa Cannon became a household name when she became a presenter on entertainment show Xposé on TV3, now Virgin Media, where she also fronted the film show Box Office. Cannon has covered the Oscars to Cannes, worked as a reporter on The Today Show in the US, and produced the documentary I Shot John Lennon for NBC and Channel 4. She currently has regular slots on Newstalk, Ireland AM, and ITV’s This Morning, and is the executive producer and presenter of online entertainment show Spotlight. Cannon, who married former Welsh rugby player Richard Keatley in 2015, has just teamed up with interior designer Natasha Rocca Devine to co-present the second season of podcast Space to Grow.