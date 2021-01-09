Life insurance: It’s a matter of life and death ... and some savings too, if you do your research

Life insurance is one of those products we only tend to buy at key ‘life moments’ – getting a mortgage, when a baby comes, or perhaps when it’s linked to a pension.

It’s also the least likely financial product we’ll ever switch.

One reason is that nobody likes thinking about their own mortality, and once we have it purchased, we lock it away and forget about it. Often our bank ‘helpfully’ arranges this type of cover, called mortgage protection, and because the policy is legally assigned to them, to ensure they get the payout if their borrower dies while they still owe the mortgage, it’s a common belief that it can’t be stopped, or switched.

This is not the case, however: as long as a suitable policy is in place, then it doesn’t much matter where you buy it.

As insurance goes, mortgage protection is quite cheap, so we don’t look at it as a key expense, unlike car or health insurance, which always seems to be on a one-way, upward trajectory.

However, some forms of it, typically unit-linked whole-of-life policies, are very expensive over time, and were often sold in the past to sit against mortgages, even though they are not necessary.

We’re all living longer, healthier lives than a few decades ago. Indeed, life expectancy in Ireland now stands at 83.4 years for women and 78.4 years for men, according to latest CSO figures, and increased by 6-18 months in the five years alone to 2016.

That puts us in the top league in developed countries around the world and is down to better healthcare, nutrition and education.

It means that actuaries, whose job it is to calculate when someone will die, present lower rates to insurance companies than they did even a decade ago.

So, if you bought life insurance when you were 30 and you’re now 42, there’s a good chance you can save money on the premiums, even though you’re older now.

Mike Knightson, of Cork-based KM Financial, said the reasons to switch provider depend on your current premium, whether you’re a smoker and your state of health. Sometimes one type of insurance can be switched for a cheaper, alternative version.

“If you took out life insurance with your bank when you got a mortgage, there are probably savings to be had, and if you’re in good health and have given up smoking you can save money.”

Mortgage protection (MP) is the most basic kind of cover, designed to reduce as the loan decreases. If you have a type of insurance which stays the same, or increases, over the term, you can switch to MP for less.

“Decreasing Term Policies (the most basic form of mortgage protection) should cover most mortgages; anything else is overkill,” he said.

“The new policy needs to be in place before cancelling the old one. You are on cover from the policy issue date; however, your broker can set the policy start date a couple of weeks later, which can help to avoid a direct debit on both old and new polices to give you time to cancel the original policy.”

Savings can be worthwhile.

“I had a couple, aged 51 and 49 with 14 years left on their mortgage, paying €75.16 pm for an original sum assured of €225,000, with a bank’s insurance company, taken out four years ago.

“Now, the outstanding mortgage is only €180,000 and with discounts on cover I was able to place it with Royal London for €45.83 per month, a monthly saving of €27.40, or over €4,500 for the remainder of the term.”

Mr Knightson warned that when you are filling out a new application form, it’s vital to tell the entire truth about your health and other matters.

This is called ‘material disclosure’ and to fail to do so could affect the policy being paid out.

Types of cover

The terminology can be confusing, so here’s a quick recap of the different types of life insurance available:

Decreasing Term Assurance: a policy specifically for mortgages, which reduces as your loan decreases. It only pays out if you die during the mortgage term, and the lender gets the payout, leaving the surviving family with the house, mortgage-free. It is the cheapest form available.

Level Term Assurance: a policy where the cover stays the same throughout the term; it may or may not be linked to a mortgage.

Whole of Life Insurance: a policy which continues until you die, irrespective of when. More expensive, as there is definitely a payout, and these are ‘reviewed’ every 5–10 years to ensure the premium matches the cover in place. This can often increase quite sharply in price over that time.

Joint Life: a couple is insured for the same amount, for a term, or whole of life, but the policy finishes when the first person dies.

Dual Cover: a couple is insured and the policy continues for the second person, even after a payout is made on the first death. This is the most expensive kind.

How to switch... Life Insurance

Step 1 Get a quote based on your current age, health and requirements from a broker.

Step 2 If favourable, complete the application and undergo any medical tests needed.

Step 3 Put new plan in place before cancelling the old plan.

