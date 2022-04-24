Licensing proves the biggest challenge for Ireland’s fintech flock

When Gemini, the NY-based cryptocurrency exchange and custodian, secured an electronic money licence from the Central Bank of Ireland last month, it was the first firm to do so since late 2020.

The cryptocurrency firm founded by the Winklevoss twins had been getting its ducks in a row in Dublin for over a year – establishing an office, recruiting staff and obtaining regulatory clearances to take on the European market.

Ireland has emerged as a go-to location for many European and American fintech and cryptocurrency companies seeking to expand their footprint in Europe.

Since the Brexit referendum, many companies have sought to shore up their regulatory standing in the EU.

Stripe, Coinbase and Jack Dorsey’s Block have all secured electronic money, or e-money, licences in Ireland as the fintech sector has ballooned and as banking undergoes a dramatic shift with the exits of Ulster Bank and KBC.

Liam Murphy, a former policy and communications advisor in the UK cabinet office and the European Commission, is EMEA managing director of communications firm Wachsman, which works with several fintech and cryptocurrency companies that are navigating the regulatory field.

“I do believe that Ireland is largely being used as a base for European expansion. It’s a pure business rationale. I think they accept the market is going to be a certain size within Ireland, but more than anything it’s a good place to begin operations,” he says.

“Ireland is seen as a friendly jurisdiction for foreign investment.”

However not everyone has been enamoured with the process of getting regulatory approval in Ireland.

Vivid Money, a German fintech firm that rivals Revolut and is backed by Softbank, had sought an e-money licence from the Central Bank of Ireland, but pulled its electronic money institution (EMI) application.

“We decided recently to pursue other options. This was a purely operational decision. One of the reasons why we decided to continue with other workstreams was for sure the significant length of time the approval was taking. However, it was not the only one,” a spokesman for Vivid Money said.

It is currently restructuring some of its staff positions as a result.

This has raised questions around the length of time it can take to secure approvals in an industry known for moving fast.

Vivid’s decision comes on the heels of Revolut gaining an e-money licence here, but opting not to use it.

Irish customers are in more need of alternative banking providers rather than an e-money account

This also follows Revolut pulling its application for a Mifid licence in Ireland which it would have used for wealth and trading services, operated out of its Dublin hub.

A Revolut spokesman said the company was granted a full banking licence last December by the European Central Bank, and that made an e-money licence unnecessary.

“In light of the withdrawal of Ulster Bank and KBC from the Irish market, Irish customers are in more need of alternative banking providers rather than an e-money account,” the spokesman said.

“As Revolut Bank is now in a position to bring more competition and choice to the Irish banking market, we no longer plan to serve customers in Ireland using the e-money licence which the Central Bank of Ireland approved late last year.”

Revolut has since launched loan and deposit accounts in Ireland.

A spokesman for the Central Bank said that the “financial system and the banking sector have changed fundamentally in recent years” and that it welcomes innovation and new entrants to the market, but these matters take time.

“We operate a transparent and robust authorisation process to ensure firms have the capacity to operate in a regulated environment,” the spokesman said.

“This process can take time – depending on the nature, scale and complexity of the application; the familiarity of the firm with regulatory requirements; and their ability to meet those, which are solely aimed at protecting consumers and investors.”

Behind the scenes, several other fintech firms are working their way through the Central Bank authorisation process for various types of licences. Wirex, a cryptocurrency payments app, said it expects to be approved for an e-money licence by the end of the third quarter.

Liam Murphy says Ireland is grappling with similar challenges seen all around Europe.

“Within the EU, there are not necessarily any standout jurisdictions for fintech.”

He added that there are also cases of fintech startups not fully appreciating how long these processes can take.

“They need to know exactly who they’re regulated by, what the minimum standards are, and what’s coming down the track.”

The volume of fintech firms is growing by the day

Fintech has exploded in recent years, attracting a great deal of money from investors, and driving a flurry of new entrants. That means more companies seeking licences and greater regulatory workloads, including at the Central Bank of Ireland.

Last year, Ireland introduced refreshed anti-money-laundering laws by way of an EU directive, which created the Virtual Asset Service Provider (Vasp) licence for overseeing the burgeoning crypto and digital assets space.

Murphy said the Vasp designation is still so new that no one is fully clear on how it will pan out yet.

Akt.io is a French-founded cryptocurrency trading app that is going through the Vasp licensing process in Ireland and has established a base of operations here.

Chief executive Gael Itier told the Sunday Independent that he expects to have the licence by the end of the year.

“We are discussing it with CBI all the time, back and forth, to complete the application so we gave them the full things they need,” he says.

“[We are] describing exactly how the money is moving from a place to another place, how we protect the money, what are our compliance procedures, what have we put in place in anti-money laundering – so it’s a lot of work.”

“A lot of companies are asking at the same time”, he points out – so they need to be prepared for a longer process than initially envisioned.

All of this is happening amid a backdrop of major changes in Irish banking. With Ulster Bank and KBC exiting, customers will need to move to another bank, creating its fair share of headaches, but it also provides customers a chance to survey their options.

Roy Zakka, chief executive of fintech start-up Layer, said startups and banks alike have an opportunity ahead – but for many banks, they are catching up with providing digital-first services.

“There’s a lot of room for improvement as far as offering innovative products and services, so it’s wide open,” Zakka says.

“If you want to open a bank account, that should not take weeks and frustration and waiting for snail-mail envelopes in the post.”

Facilitating this requires a vibrant and competitive landscape for big and small players alike. Everyday payments have changed significantly with digital services – but for loans and mortgages, the fintech sector still has a way to go.

“The best deals have come usually from the banks, so I have not seen any new offerings on mortgages that are really exciting,” Zakka said.

Wachsman’s Murphy says onerous regulations could inhibit smaller fintech companies from getting off the ground and addressing these demands.

“I think it’s an easier thing to engage with if you are a massive multibillion dollar company, because you have the legal teams,” he says. “But that doesn’t make a thriving tech ecosystem.

"It will be interesting to see how the less-resourced projects manage this, because they have to be facilitated.”