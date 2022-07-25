Less than half of credit unions offer loan that helps cut out moneylenders

Only half of the credit unions in the State have signed up for a Government-created scheme to help vulnerable consumers avoid using moneylenders.

This is despite the largest moneylender in the country, Provident, pulling out last year. Some 360,000 people were known to use moneylenders before Provident pulled out of this country.

Now it has been confirmed that three years after its launch, just half of credit unions offer the ‘It Makes Sense’ loans targeted at those in receipt of social welfare payments.

The scheme was put together by Government departments, credit unions and Social Finance Ireland to take on moneylenders.

The credit union loans are approved quickly. They are short-term in nature, with loans available for a month, or two years, to those on social welfare.

Applicants do not already have to be members of the credit union.

But joint leader of the Social Democrats, Róisín Shortall, was told in a Dáil reply that so far just 101 credit unions are signed up to offer the It Makes Sense loans.

This is out of a total of 209 credit unions in the State, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told the TD.

He said that 190 of the total number of credit unions in the State are community-based ones that could offer the loan scheme.

Ms Shortall was told: “Credit unions that do not offer IMS (It Makes Sense) loans serve the small-loan market and vulnerable borrowers in their communities in other ways, with many having local initiatives.

“Therefore, participation in the scheme should not be used as the metric for evaluation in regards to how credit unions serve the vulnerable in the community.”

Ms Shortall said afterwards that she was disappointed only 50pc of credit unions are offering the product, which she said was important to help low-income people avoid being at the mercy of moneylenders.

Mr Donohoe said there were steps being taken to get more credit unions to take part in it by seeking to ease the administration burden of the scheme.

He added that there was ongoing dialogue with credit unions to see if changes are needed or gaps exist in helping those more vulnerable borrowers.

Credit unions have complained in the past that they are unable to make money from the scheme, and cited what they said was a heavy administrative burden associated with issuing the loans.

One credit union source said

the scheme may be loss-making, but it was precisely the sort of facility credit unions, with a non-profit ethos, should be involved in.

He said: “It is a challenge to get more credit unions to sign up. Three years on, only 50pc of them are on board.”

The source said credit unions “were not making money on it but they are not losing their shirt either”.

Some of the risk of non-payment was removed as repayments can be made at source for those who have signed up for the Household Budget Scheme, which is run by An Post.