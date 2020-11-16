Lenders told to be upfront with mortgage applicants on impact of wage supports

Mortgage lenders have been told by the Central Bank they must make clear to customers that their loan offer may subsequently be withdrawn, paused or varied

BANKS and other lenders have been told to be upfront with mortgage applicants whose employers are using the State wage subsidy scheme.

It comes after a number of mortgage applicants were unable to draw down home loans when additional checks by lenders found their employer was impacted by the pandemic.

In the summer AIB was forced into a U-turn after issuing an internal memo to staff outlining how it was “pausing” lending to customers on the pandemic unemployment payment and the wage subsidy.

The banking group found itself at the centre of a storm when it was revealed it was halting all applications for mortgages at AIB, Haven and EBS from those on State supports.

It changed tack and said it was now accepting new mortgage applications from customers who are on the State's Covid-19 supports.

But AIB group and the lenders have been reported to be refusing to release funds on mortgage applications that are already approved, when additional checks show employers have signed up for the wage subsidy scheme.

In some cases the income of the person applying for the mortgage is unaffected, but lenders are taking a negative view if others in the applicant’s firm are on the wage subsidy.

Now the Central Bank’s head of consumer protection in the supervision division, Helena Mitchell, has written to the chief executives of banks and other mortgage lenders telling them to make it clear well in advance if they intend to refuse applications or drawdowns due to the impact of Covid-19.

The letter states: “Some mortgage lenders have not sufficiently considered the impact of these changes on customers in the mortgage application process and have not managed communications with these customers in a proactive and consumer-centric way.”

It goes on: “The Central Bank expects mortgage lenders to clearly communicate with customers at all stages of the mortgage application process, including those customers who have already received loan offers.”

In the short letter mortgage lenders were told they must make clear to customers that where there has been any material change to the customer’s circumstances prior to the drawdown of funds, that the loan offer may subsequently be withdrawn, paused or varied.

At a minimum, this communication must be included in the loan offer letter, the regulator said.

The Central Bank said it was aware changes have been made by mortgage lenders that have resulted in additional credit checks prior to the drawdown of mortgages.

This is to ensure that there has been no material change to the customer’s financial circumstances, and that the customer remains likely to be able to meet his or her obligations under the credit agreement, the regulator said.

Labour finance spokesman Ged Nash has been among those who have criticised banks for stalling on mortgage approvals and drawdowns for those on the wage subsidy, or firms that are using it.

Critics of mortgage lenders are likely to regard the Central Bank’s latest intervention as tame.

The Central Bank was criticised last week when it emerged it has not taken any enforcement actions against financial firms for breaches of its key consumer protection regulations in the past four years, with the exception of the tracker probe.

This means that just two enforcement actions have been taken for breaches of the Consumer Protection Code since 2016.

Online Editors