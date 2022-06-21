| 12.1°C Dublin

Lenders are forced to re-run credit checks after Central Bank’s debt register failure

Donal O'Donovan Twitter Email

The Central Bank has told lenders to re-run thousands of credit checks after admitting its Central Credit Register (CCR) was not operating correctly on June 8 and 9, the Irish Independent can reveal.

However, the Central Bank refused to say whether loans were incorrectly approved and drawn down by borrowers with arrears as a result of the problems with its system.

