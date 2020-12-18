Legislation published that would ban insurance dual pricing

LEGISLATION has been published that would ban what is known as dual-pricing of insurance products.

Dual-pricing sees insurers discriminating against the elderly and the vulnerable, and those who are reluctant to shop around.

A report this week from the Central Bank found that the practice means that customers who have been with an insurer for a long time end up paying the most for insurance.

The report found that the majority of insurers in this market use dual pricing across the private car and home insurance markets.

It also found that loyalty could be costing the typical home insurance customer €161 a year.

Now Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty has published a private members’ bill to prohibit the practice of dual pricing in the insurance market.

This comes 14 months after Mr Doherty submitted a complaint to the Central Bank requesting that it investigate and ban the practice.

Mr Doherty will be bringing the legislation before the Dáil, which he said will reduce insurance prices and increase fair competition in the market.

This legislation will ban dual pricing in the home and motor insurance markets.

It will require insurers to inform consumers of the rating factors used to calculate their premium.

The Central Bank will be required to enforce the regulations of these provisions.

Mr Doherty said dual pricing leads to consumers being charged artificially high premiums.

“The Insurance (Restriction of Differential Pricing and Profiling) Bill 2020, which I have published today, is a landmark moment for the Irish insurance market.”

He said the legislation will ban dual pricing in the insurance market, reduce prices and increase fair competition in the market.

Dual pricing involves insurers using big data and complex pricing practices to target customers who are less likely to shop around, before charging them artificially high premiums at renewal.

The Central Bank found that renewing customers are paying significantly more than the actual cost of their policy.

This affects more than 70pc of insurance customers.

The Central Bank report states: “Our analysis has also raised concerns that those consumers who do not switch insurance provider on a regular basis, or proactively negotiate a discount at renewal, are often worse off than those who do.”

The regulator said there are huge variations between what different groups of customers pay relative to their expected cost, “with those customers with the longest tenure paying the most”.

As part of its probe the Central Bank conduced consumer research which found that people tend to show a clear preference for staying with an existing insurance provider.

Often, consumers compare prices with other insurance providers to help to negotiate a better price with their current provider, rather than switching.

The complexity of insurance means most consumers have a limited knowledge of how insurance operates.

