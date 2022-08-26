A leading energy supplier has announced some of the largest price rises ever seen in this country, in a move that is set to send shock waves through households.

SSE Airtricity is pushing up its electricity prices by more than 35pc and its gas costs by 39pc.

The rises come into effect from the start of October and will mean electricity customers paying an additional €590 over a year, with an extra €511 for gas customers.

Dual-fuel customers face a hike in their annual costs of €1,100.

The move will impact around 250,000 electricity customers and 85,000 gas customers.

These are the biggest energy price hikes seen in this market and are likely be followed by other energy players.

SSE last increased its prices in May when it hiked the unit price of its gas by 39pc and its electricity by over 30pc.

It also increased its prices three times in 2021.

When all these price increases are taken together, SSE customers will be paying over €1,000 more for their gas and €1,100 more for their electricity each year, said Daragh Cassidy of Bonkers.ie.

SSE Airtricity said the price change was in response to sustained increases in wholesale energy costs.

Wholesale gas prices are at record high levels after the Russians “temporarily” shut down the gas pipeline into Europe.

The latest price-rise announcement will see a typical electricity customer’s bill increase by 35.4pc, while a typical customer’s gas bill will see a 39pc change.

This will result in an additional €1.62 per day on the average electricity bill and €1.40 per day on the average gas bill, the company said .

Dual-fuel household bills will increase by 37pc on average, equivalent to around €3.02 per day.

There is also an 8pc increase in the standing charges for gas and electricity customers.

But the unit price of SSE Airtricity’s electricity is going up by 45pc, and gas by 46pc.

SSE Airtricity said it has a range of supports to help its financially vulnerable customers.

These measures total up to €25m including a price promise which will offset this price change for around 60,000 eligible customers.

This price promise holds their electricity costs at May 2022 levels until the end of next March. SSE Airtricity will contact eligible customers directly through September with the details of the support.

Managing director of SSE Airtricity Klair Neenan said: “We know this news will be disappointing for our customers. It was hoped market volatility would ease, but the global energy crisis continues to impact gas and electricity costs for all energy suppliers.”

He promised price cuts if wholesale gas prices drop

“While it is difficult to know when wholesale prices will begin to improve, we are committed to reducing our prices as soon as we can.”

Since the start of last year there have been 50-plus separate price rise announcements from the various electricity and gas providers in this.

This means electricity bills are now around €900 a year higher than they were 18 months ago.

Gas bills are around €800 a year higher on average, according to Bonkers.ie.