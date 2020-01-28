HEALTH insurer Vhi is to increase its prices for the second time in less than a year.

Vhi to hike prices for second time in less than a year

The latest move will see premiums rise by an average of 2pc from March.

This March rise will cost for a family of two adults and two children renewing between €75 and €150 more a year. It comes just months after the State-owned insurer raised prices.

In August it pushed up premiums by 6pc.

VHI spokesman Declan Moran

The company blamed a rise in the cost of paying out on claims for the latest hike.

Director of marketing and business development in Vhi Declan Moran said: “Vhi exists solely to meet the healthcare needs of our customers and where we can, we give back to our customers.

“However, in the last year we have seen a significant increase in claims paid on behalf of our customers. In particular there has been an increase in activity in private hospitals.”

He said primary care claims have also increased because Vhi customers are now using their “day-to-day benefits” more often.

“In 2018, we improved primary care cover on our health insurance plans and customers are now getting more value back from their health insurance,” Mr Moran said.

The latest rises will see the popular One Plan Family rise in price for a family by €74 from March. This is on top of the August rise.

The Health Plus Access plan, which used to be called Plan B, will rise in price by 3pc. This will mean that a retired couple on this plan will face an extra €135 in premium payments due to the March rise.

Independent health insurance expert Dermot Goode said those with Vhi cover where being hit with a “double whammy” due the latest rises and the ones in August.

And Mr Goode, of TotalHealthCover.ie, predicted more price rises to come.

Irish Life has announced three premium rate rises in the 12 months, with the latest taking effect on January 1. There have been two Laya increase.

