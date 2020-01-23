Slash personal injury award levels, says business body

A LEADING business group has advocated the slashing of award levels in minor personal injuries cases.

ISME says cuts of up to 80pc in award levels are needed in a bid to tackle the insurance crisis.

The lobby group has produced a guide that would lower compensation payments.

It did this by going through the official ‘Book of Quantum’ and reducing recommended award levels by 4.4 times.

It picked this figure because the Personal Injuries Commission, headed up by former High Court President Justice Nicholas Kearns, found that damages for soft-tissue injuries here are a 4.4 times higher than in England and Wales.

This would see the recommended award level for a minor whiplash injury fall from the current recommended level of €19,400 to €3,880.

A minor soft-tissue injury, which sees the claimant substantially recover, currently has a recommended pay-out out €15,700 to €3,140.

It comes as judges are due to review personal injury award levels and produce a report by the end of the year.

Businesses are reeling from the insurance crisis. The nursing home sector is the latest to be hit hard by the decision of another insurer to stop offering liability insurance to businesses in this country.

A number of mainly British insurers decided to exist the market for firms here.

There are predictions that up to 20,000 jobs across a range of sectors will be lost this year due to the insurance crisis.

Businesses in the leisure sector, creches, restaurants and hotels and bouncy castle operators are among those that have been impacted by the decision of a number of insurers to stop covering them.

Insurers pulling out of the market have cited sky-high compensation levels in this country, especially where there are claims on behalf of children.

Mr Justice Kearns’ report found that the difference between award levels here and in England to be unjustified.

The Personal Injuries Commission also found excessive awards encouraged fraud.

It produced its final report in July, 2018, but nothing material has happened to recalibrate awards levels in the meantime, ISME chief executive Neill McDonnell said.

The Personal Injuries Guidance Committee of the Judicial Council is now considering suitable levels of general damages to supersede those in the Book of Quantum.

ISME said it had recalibrated the official Book of Quantum to help the judges and to show people what “reasonable and fair general damages would look like if the values in the Book of Quantum were recalibrated to more realistic levels”.

Minor injures would be discounted by 80pc, moderate ones by 75pc and moderately severe injuries by 65pc.

There would be no change in the recommended award levels for severe and permanent injuries.

The business group said anecdotal evidence suggests Irish general damages are not out of line internationally for more severe injuries.

Online Editors