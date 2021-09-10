Second energy supplier announces fourth price rise

A second energy supplier is imposing a fourth price rise this year.

Pinergy will put up electricity prices by 7.8pc on October 11. This will add €127 to a typical bill over a year.

The four rises will add €574 to a household’s annual electricity costs.

The latest rise will mean Pinergy will have increased its prices by a combined 50pc this year.

Panda Power has also announced four rises.

Pinergy said the series of increases this year have been caused by the unprecedented upward pricing pressures in the wholesale energy market, together with the issues with electricity power plants being out of action.

The grid operator has issued two amber alerts this week, due to fears the system is producing so little electricity there will be not enough in reserve if something happens.

This is having a knock-on impact on electricity pricing in Ireland. And international gas wholesale prices have shot up this year due to strong demand.

Pinery offers customers pre-pay meters, and has also being offering bill pay options to customers lately. It does not generate its own electricity, but is instead is a re-seller of power.

Pinergy chief executive Enda Gunnell said: “Unfortunately, it looks likely that this winter we are going to see the impact of years of under-investment, inconsistent policy choices and lack of foresight across Ireland’s electricity system.

“Today, we are seeing elevated global energy wholesale costs that will be borne by households and small businesses together with the real risks to electricity supply.”

He said it was fair to say that this is now an energy crisis, which he believes could have been better managed, but now requires urgent action at both government and industry levels to avoid the situation becoming worse.

The latest rise means there have been 21 different energy price rises this year from the 14 different suppliers in the market.

Last week Panda Power announced its fourth price rise this year.

Electricity and gas bills are to go up by 11.3pc from next month. This will add €172 to the average annual electricity bill, and €130 to gas bills.

Taken together, the four increases will add almost €500 to the average electricity bill.

And last week Spanish energy giant Iberdrola announced double-digit increases in its electricity and gas prices for households from the start of next month.

Daragh Cassidy of price comparison site Bonkers.ie said: “There seems to be a crisis in the energy market at present as rapidly increasing prices in the wholesale cost of energy are being passed on to consumers, coupled with a lack of electricity output due to power plants being down.”

He said price increases of this magnitude and frequency are unsustainable.

Coupled with recent concerns about potential power outages and pressure demands on the grid, questions need to be asked about how the market is being managed, Mr Cassidy said.