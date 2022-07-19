Revealed: the full list of AIB branches to go cashless this year – find out if your branch is affected

Several Allied Irish Bank (AIB) branches will no longer offer cash and cheque services at the counter, or through machines inside the bank, from the 30th of September and the 21st of October 2022.
his means they will not have notes, coins, cheques, foreign exchange, bank drafts; and will remove any drop safes and night safes.
The move will mean withdrawal of cash services from towns including Dingle, Abbeyfeale, Birr, Cahir, Gort and Youghal and Wicklow Town from as soon as September.
AIB said it is making the change as part of a €40m investment programme and as it deepens relationship with An Post.
If there is an ATM outside the branch where services will be changing, that will also be removed.
IB’s branch network is the largest of any bank and it said it will ensure a branch remains in 95pc of locations that Ulster Bank and KBC are leaving.
However the dramatic withdrawal of cash services is likely to cause significant concerns. Despite a shift to cashless payments among consumers and business the Central Bank says cash remains important for both economic functions and social inclusion.
The banks changing by September 30th are:
- Abbeyfeale Co. Limerick
- Adare Co. Limerick
- Athy Co. Carlow
- Ballinamore Co. Leitrim
- Ballybofey Co. Donegal
- Ballyshannon Co. Donegal
- Birr Co. Offaly
- Bishopstown Co. Cork
- Buncrana Co. Donegal
- Caherciveen Co. Kerry
- Carndonagh Co. Donegal
- Carrigaline Co. Cork
- Castleisland Co. Kerry
- Castlerea Co. Roscommon
- Celbridge Co. Kildare
- Dingle Co. Kerry
- Dungloe Co. Donegal
- Edenderry Co. Offaly
- Ennistymon Co. Clare
- Glanmire Co. Cork
- Gorey Co. Wexford
- Greystones Co. Wicklow
- Kenmare Co. Kerry
- Killaloe Co. Clare
- Killorglin Co. Kerry
- Killybegs Co. Donegal
- Kilmallock Co. Limerick
- Kilrush Co. Clare
- New Ross Co. Wexford
- Raheen Co. Limerick
- Rathdowney Co. Laois
- Shannon Co. Clare
- Tubbercurry Co. Sligo
- Tullow Co. Carlow
- Western Road Co. Cork
- Wicklow Co. Wicklow
The banks changing by October 21st are:
- Ardkeen Co. Wateford
- Athenry Co. Galway
- Ballinasloe Co. Galway
- Ballinrobe Co. Mayo
- Cahir Co. Tipperary
- Carrickmacross Co. Monaghan
- Carrick-On-Suir Co. Tipperary
- Cashel Co. Tipperary
- Castleblayney Co. Monaghan
- Catletownbere Co. Cork
- Claremorris Co. Mayo
- Clifden Co. Galway
- Clonskeagh Co. Dublin
- Cobh Co. Cork
- Cornelscourt Co. Dublin
- Dundrum Co. Dublin
- Dunmanway Co. Cork
- Gort Co. Galway
- Kanturk Co. Cork
- Kells Co. Meath
- Lismore Co. Waterford
- Longford Co. Longford
- Millstreet Co. Cork
- Mithelstown Co. Cork
- Oranmore Co. Galway
- Rathfarnham Co. Dublin
- Roscrea Co. Tipperary
- Salthill Co. Galway
- Sandymount Co. Dublin
- Spiddal Co. Galway
- The Lab Co. Galway
- Tramore Co. Waterford
- Youghal Co. Cork