Revealed: the full list of AIB branches to go cashless this year – find out if your branch is affected

Several Allied Irish Bank (AIB) branches will no longer offer cash and cheque services at the counter, or through machines inside the bank, from the 30th of September and the 21st of October 2022.

This means they will not have notes, coins, cheques, foreign exchange, bank drafts; and will remove any drop safes and night safes.

The move will mean withdrawal of cash services from towns including Dingle, Abbeyfeale, Birr, Cahir, Gort and Youghal and Wicklow Town from as soon as September.

AIB said it is making the change as part of a €40m investment programme and as it deepens relationship with An Post.

If there is an ATM outside the branch where services will be changing, that will also be removed.

IB’s branch network is the largest of any bank and it said it will ensure a branch remains in 95pc of locations that Ulster Bank and KBC are leaving.

However the dramatic withdrawal of cash services is likely to cause significant concerns. Despite a shift to cashless payments among consumers and business the Central Bank says cash remains important for both economic functions and social inclusion.

The banks changing by September 30th are:

Abbeyfeale Co. Limerick

Adare Co. Limerick

Athy Co. Carlow

Ballinamore Co. Leitrim

Ballybofey Co. Donegal

Ballyshannon Co. Donegal

Birr Co. Offaly

Bishopstown Co. Cork

Buncrana Co. Donegal

Caherciveen Co. Kerry

Carndonagh Co. Donegal

Carrigaline Co. Cork

Castleisland Co. Kerry

Castlerea Co. Roscommon

Celbridge Co. Kildare

Dingle Co. Kerry

Dungloe Co. Donegal

Edenderry Co. Offaly

Ennistymon Co. Clare

Glanmire Co. Cork

Gorey Co. Wexford

Greystones Co. Wicklow

Kenmare Co. Kerry

Killaloe Co. Clare

Killorglin Co. Kerry

Killybegs Co. Donegal

Kilmallock Co. Limerick

Kilrush Co. Clare

New Ross Co. Wexford

Raheen Co. Limerick

Rathdowney Co. Laois

Shannon Co. Clare

Tubbercurry Co. Sligo

Tullow Co. Carlow

Western Road Co. Cork

Wicklow Co. Wicklow

The banks changing by October 21st are:

Ardkeen Co. Wateford

Athenry Co. Galway

Ballinasloe Co. Galway

Ballinrobe Co. Mayo

Cahir Co. Tipperary

Carrickmacross Co. Monaghan

Carrick-On-Suir Co. Tipperary

Cashel Co. Tipperary

Castleblayney Co. Monaghan

Catletownbere Co. Cork

Claremorris Co. Mayo

Clifden Co. Galway

Clonskeagh Co. Dublin

Cobh Co. Cork

Cornelscourt Co. Dublin

Dundrum Co. Dublin

Dunmanway Co. Cork

Gort Co. Galway

Kanturk Co. Cork

Kells Co. Meath

Lismore Co. Waterford

Longford Co. Longford

Millstreet Co. Cork

Mithelstown Co. Cork

Oranmore Co. Galway

Rathfarnham Co. Dublin

Roscrea Co. Tipperary

Salthill Co. Galway

Sandymount Co. Dublin

Spiddal Co. Galway

The Lab Co. Galway

Tramore Co. Waterford

Youghal Co. Cork