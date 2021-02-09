Remote workers get an average of just €26 in tax relief

PEOPLE working from home received an average of just €26 in tax relief last year to cover the cost of remote working.

This has led to questions about whether it is worth claiming the tax refund.

New figures show that the Revenue paid out €1.1m to 42,000 remote workers last year, which works out at €26 each.

Government ministers have told anyone who can work from home to do so during the current lockdown.

Anyone working from home is entitled to claim tax relief from the Revenue Commissioners on 10pc of their electricity and heating bills for days working at home, as well as 30pc of their broadband costs.

The higher amount that can be claimed for broadband costs was a concession made in last October’s Budget.

Independent TD Denis Naughten, who obtained the figures, said the current system for claiming the remote tax relief was cumbersome.

Workers claiming the relief have to supply a letter from their employer to Revenue and collect all relevant utility and other bills.

To calculate the relevant electricity and heat costs they have to calculate allowable utility bills and broadband and divide by the number of e-working days.

If the cost is shared between two or more people, it can be apportioned based on the amount each paid.

Tax refund specialists said that in November, Revenue announced a change in the allowable percentage of broadband bills, from 10pc to 30pc, for allowable working-from-home expenses.

Consumer tax manager at Taxback.com Marian Ryan said this would put an additional €20 to €40 a year in workers’ pockets

But that it does not go far enough, she said.

“As it stands, if a person works from home, they can apply for some tax relief on the cost of utilities and other expenditures that might be incurred over their working year.

“The process is a little arduous, with workers having to supply a letter from their employer and collect all relevant utility and other bills. The amounts received at the end, although welcome, are not very much – perhaps on average between €20 to €60 depending on the worker’s salary and other factors.”

Employers can pay a tax-free allowance of €3.20 per working day to remote workers.

But this is at the discretion of employers.

The impact of the pandemic means many employers are not in a financial position to provide their employees with this relief.

A recent survey found just 5pc of employers of remote workforce are paying the tax-free expense of €3.20 per day.

Other surveys indicate that 86pc of those working from home believe that remote working will remain a dominant feature of their working arrangements to some degree into late 2021.

Most also report that their household expenses have and will increase as a result.

Meanwhile, Revenue figures indicate that 30pc of PAYE taxpayers in Ireland overpaid in tax last year.

This means that more than 706,000 taxpayers are due a refund this year.

Taxback.com said medical expenses was the most common tax reliefs that PAYE taxpayers claimed for in 2020.

Older people have higher the average refund, according to research carried out by Taxback.com.

Ms Ryan said: “In a year where many families and households have had to get to grips with job losses or a loss of income due to the restrictions, every penny counts.”

