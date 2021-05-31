No sign of rising costs dampening demand

Shoppers on Grafton Street loosen their grip on the billions of euro saved during lockdown. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Inflation is picking up across sectors and is increasingly set to be passed on to consumers, according to a broad survey of economic activity.

The prospect of rising costs is not enough to dampen business or consumer sentiment, however.

Bank of Ireland’s Economic Pulse for May shows growing inflationary pressures, with 78pc of construction firms, 67pc of firms in industry and just under half of retailers reporting rising input costs.

Respondents increasingly expect they will pass at least some of that on to consumers, with homebuyers already squeezed by a lack of supply most likely to bear higher costs.

Bank of Ireland chief economist Dr Loretta O’Sullivan said the inflation readings across sectors are all series highs. She lists post-Brexit red tape as the key driver for goods inflation here, with rising global commodity prices also a factor for some.

“Moreover, some impact for consumers looks to be on the cards – just over two thirds of builders and almost half of firms in industry and retail indicated that they expect to raise their selling prices in the near term,” she said.

After well over a decade with inflation falling well short of policymakers’ targets, the stop-start hit to the world economy from Covid has produced a spike in costs around the world and sparked a debate over whether it is a one-off or the start of a general trend towards higher prices.

Data on Friday in the US showed consumer prices there surged in April, with a measure of underlying inflation blowing past the Federal Reserve’s 2pc target and posting its largest annual gain since 1992, because of pent-up demand and supply constraints as the economy reopens.

Here there is no sign that rising costs are dampening demand or confidence, which has implications for how quickly consumers loosen their grip on the billions of euro in savings squirrelled away during the past 15 months.

In May, households upgraded their assessment of the economy and prospects for jobs. They were also more positive about their own current finances and with the vaccine roll-out advancing, one-in-three expect to spend more on holidays this year than in 2020.

The latest ‘Economic Pulse’ for May suggests spending will rise as soon as permitted, with loosening so far of lockdown restrictions lifting household buying sentiment, while firms saw their order books improve. Sentiment was higher in every part of the country.

Business sentiment was equally positive, even with rising input prices.

“The May Pulse results show that momentum in the Irish economy is building. The headline Economic index is now back above its pre-pandemic level, which bodes well for a pick-up in spending as public health restrictions are lifted,” Dr O’Sullivan said.

How quickly, if at all, short-term inflationary pressure eases, will determine whether rising costs dampened sentiment later in the year.

Earlier this month, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said he does not see inflation becoming a problem.

One reason inflation is likely to remain contained is the high levels of unemployment coming out of the pandemic.

