Supermac's founder Pat McDonagh has slammed the personal injury system in Ireland, accusing the judiciary of "letting the whole country down" in handling exaggerated claims.

'No consistency, no justice' in the system, says Supermac's boss

He hit out at a "flawed" legal system where barristers "encourage you to settle on the steps of court if a certain judge is assigned to your case".

"It's a terrible state of affairs when you have a barrister telling you if you go before one judge you might have a chance but if you get another judge, he's known as Santa Claus and your best bet is to settle the case beforehand," he said.

"There's no justice and there's no consistency."

Mr McDonagh's comments follow the recent withdrawal of a claim against the popular fast-food outlet.

A woman claimed she allegedly found a sharp object in her food, but dropped a personal injuries case against Supermac's after footage emerged of her dining in a hotel.

Supermac's had denied all liability and refused to settle the case. Her solicitors were contacted for comment.

Mr McDonagh said business owners were constantly up against it and called on the Government to show some "political will" to intervene.

"It's not a fair system and it's not a system you can rely on," he said.

Mr McDonagh admits there are genuine injuries - but he believes exaggerated claims are closing businesses down and lead to higher premiums.

The self-made businessman previously defended the decision to install CCTV cameras in the bathrooms of a number of its stores.

Supermac's released a clip showing a man splashing water on the floor of the bathroom and then staging a slip.

"We are safeguarding our own business. The camera is never in a compromising position. There is absolutely no fear of anyone's privacy being violated. The videotapes are there to act as a deterrent."

Neil McDonnell, CEO of Irish Small and Medium Enterprises Association (ISME), agreed that business owners are being faced with an impossible burden.

