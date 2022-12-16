‘Nightmare before Christmas’ as ECB hikes interest rates

The European Central Bank (ECB) has been accused of delivering a “nightmare before Christmas” after it hiked its lending rates for the fourth time since the summer.

It has also warned it is set to increase rates again, most likely when it next meets in February. However, that increase is expected to be smaller.

The latest rate rise is expected to hit hardest those whose mortgages have been sold to vulture funds as they are stuck on variable rates that are the highest in the country.

The ECB’s main refinancing rate, which is directly linked to the interest rate charged on trackers and influences variable rates, has gone up by 0.5 of a percentage point.

Each 0.5 percentage point rise in European rates adds around €25 to monthly repayments for every €100,000 owed on a typical tracker mortgage. Over a year, this amounts to €300 in extra repayments.

The cumulative effect of the four rate rises will be close to €3,000 on a typical €200,000 tracker on a 25-year term.

The ECB said inflation is expected to remain high next year, meaning interest rates “will still have to rise significantly at a steady pace”.

Daragh Cassidy, of price comparison site Bonkers.ie, said: “Although the ECB’s move was widely expected, this is still probably the last thing tracker customers wanted to hear right before Christmas. Many are looking at significantly increased repayments compared to only a few months ago.

“It’s a real-life nightmare before Christmas. The in- crease in mortgage costs is now surpassing the increase in people’s energy bills.”

Broker Michael Dowling, of Dowling Financial, said he expects ECB rates to rise again by at least 0.5 percentage points before next June, based on market assessments.

This would see the typical tracker on a one percentage point margin go to 3.5pc.

Mr Dowling said people with trackers who are worried about increases need to take financial advice before ditching that rate and opting to fix.

Factors to consider when giving up a tracker are the term before repayments are finished, the margin over the ECB rate and how much is owed, he said.

Pepper, which services about 60,000 mortgages owned by vulture funds, said the new increase in ECB rates will initially affect only tracker mortgage customers, to whom such increases are automatically passed on as part of their contract.

Mortgage servicers such as Pepper and Start and the funds that own the loans have been heavily criticised for passing on all four ECB rate rises in full to most of their customers.

These mortgage-holders are typically stuck on variable rates as the servicers and vultures will not offer them the option of fixing their rates.

Most of those whose mortgages are owned by vultures are unable to switch lender as many have been in arrears in the past or have a split mortgage, with part of the loan put aside with repayments being made on it at a later date.

People whose loans were sold have already seen their rates go as high as 6.5pc, with some now at 7pc.

They have no option to fix, prompting consumer advocates to say they are “mortgage prisoners”.

Latest figures from the Central Bank indicate there are just under 200,000 mortgage accounts on a tracker rate, while about 150,000 are on variable rates.

Tracker rates are hit every time there is an ECB rate increase.

The main banks have not raised their variable rates, but non-bank lenders and vulture funds have been pushing theirs.